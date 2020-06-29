All apartments in Carmel
834 Hickory Drive
834 Hickory Drive

834 Hickory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

834 Hickory Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect location & completely renovated inside & out w/high end finishes throughout. Walking/Biking distance to everything from shopping, dining, City Center, Monon Trail, Midtown & Downtown Carmel. 4BdRm/2 full bath light & bright open concept featuring a New KT w/center Island, breakfast bar, granite & SS appliances & remodeled baths w/Quartz counters. Spacious Family Rm w/woodburn fireplace. Newer flooring, lighting, faucets, hardware & windows & more! Enjoy afternoon barbecues under the 16x16 backyard pergola. Exceptional Carmel Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Hickory Drive have any available units?
834 Hickory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 834 Hickory Drive have?
Some of 834 Hickory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Hickory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 Hickory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Hickory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 834 Hickory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 834 Hickory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 834 Hickory Drive offers parking.
Does 834 Hickory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Hickory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Hickory Drive have a pool?
No, 834 Hickory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 834 Hickory Drive have accessible units?
No, 834 Hickory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Hickory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Hickory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Hickory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Hickory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
