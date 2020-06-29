834 Hickory Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Perfect location & completely renovated inside & out w/high end finishes throughout. Walking/Biking distance to everything from shopping, dining, City Center, Monon Trail, Midtown & Downtown Carmel. 4BdRm/2 full bath light & bright open concept featuring a New KT w/center Island, breakfast bar, granite & SS appliances & remodeled baths w/Quartz counters. Spacious Family Rm w/woodburn fireplace. Newer flooring, lighting, faucets, hardware & windows & more! Enjoy afternoon barbecues under the 16x16 backyard pergola. Exceptional Carmel Schools.