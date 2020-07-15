/
Marian
26 Apartments For Rent Near Marian
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
20 Units Available
Near Westside
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$803
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$983
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Marian - Cold Springs
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$733
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$532
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$814
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
976 West 29th Street
976 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1408 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1408 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, large living area, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
1927 North Winfield Avenue
1927 Winfield Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1622 sqft
Cute clean bungalow in well established neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a dining and living room. The home boasts hard wood floors through out with ceramic tile in the dining and bath. The appliances are in place for the tenant to use.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
4120 Patricia Street
4120 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Eagledale blocks from Speedway! This charming ranch home has tile flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds throughout. 3 appropriately sized bedrooms, and fresh and airy kitchen with some appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
4125 Arcadia Street
4125 Arcadia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Available for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom home features easy maintenance flooring throughout, one car detached garage, kitchen with appliances, dining area and large living room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Westside
1445 N Mount St
1445 North Mount Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$705
1140 sqft
This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on the West side of Indianapolis and is within walking distance from Long's Bakery. It features a partially fenced in yard and chic fixtures. Set up a showing today!!! (RLNE2809046)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
4007 Thrush Drive
4007 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Eagledale - 4 BR 1.5 bath - Four bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with a 1 car detached garage in Eagledale near 34th & Lafayette Road. Easy commute downtown and just minutes from the Speedway. AC, Gas heat, washer dryer hookup. Stove provided.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
1117 W. Roache Street
1117 Roache Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Cozy, new home! - Newly built, cozy house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. All electric, stackable washer and dryer hook ups. Be the first to make this house your home! (RLNE5140673)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Westside
1128 Holmes
1128 N Holmes Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with basement located on West Side of Indianapolis. - Home located on the West Side of Indianapolis.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Westside
2824 W. 10th St.
2824 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$765
970 sqft
Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown - Pride of ownership shows in the updated 3-bedroom beauty on the west side.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
2815 Boulevard Pl
2815 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2736 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home for rent near Downtown - This home features about 2736 Sq Ft .
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
2845 Boulevard Pl
2845 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1275 sqft
Just Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath for Rent with Basement near Fall Creek - Just Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Two-Story for Rent with Basement near Fall Creek. This Completely Remodeled home has over 1200 Sq Ft with an Unfinished Basement.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
1265 West 33rd Street
1265 West 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1340 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. If you've been looking for the perfect home for you and your family look no further.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
3246 Chrysler Street
3246 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Renovated 3/2 for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and more. Come look at this home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
3161 CHRYSLER ST
3161 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1306 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom with bonus room. - Spacious three bedroom, one story home with bonus sun room in Eagledale. Gas Heat. Washer dryer hookup. (RLNE3928167)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
1024 w 35 ct
1024 West 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1800 sqft
single family - Property Id: 100175 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100175 Property Id 100175 (RLNE5911582)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
1023 W. 28th Street
1023 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Gorgeous newly renovated home! This home features an open, easily flowing living room, dining room, and spare room! New Luxury flooring in the entire house, with carpeted bedrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagledale
4014 Alberta St
4014 Alberta Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom home - Three bedroom, one story home with 998 square feet in Eagledale on Indy's West Side. Cleaning and painting in progress - please contact us for details. (RLNE5914513)
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Westside
3014 West 10th Street
3014 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Units Available Now, Located On The Bus Line Near IUPUI & Downtown. Link to application ---> https://comaze-flllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp