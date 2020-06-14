/
furnished apartments
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Carmel Station
1 Unit Available
524 Chauncy Street
524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2078 sqft
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12936 Grenville St
12936 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Keystone at The Crossing
91 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Nora - Far Northside
5 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$834
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Silver Thorne
1 Unit Available
14947 MIA Drive
14947 Mia Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Carmel
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
20 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$860
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Meridian Kessler
27 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,375
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Meridian Hills
22 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
North Central
3 Units Available
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Chatard
1 Unit Available
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.
1 of 32
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Broad Ripple
1 Unit Available
6180 Kingsley Drive
6180 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home for rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Carmel
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
22 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
Room B: Furnished Private Bedroom, Shared 1.5 Baths Available 06/14/20 We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.
