/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$918
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$813
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1297 sqft
Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Trails at Hayden Run
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor Plan, Spacious Rooms, and Endless Storage!
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Cavendish Drive
1020 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel available June 10!! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12913 Tradd Street
12913 Tradd Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 bath condo in the Village of West Clay. Updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite and new flooring. Large Master suite has sitting room. Great location near shops and restaurants.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
1141 CAVENDISH Drive
1141 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
Immaculate town home in a great location in heart of Carmel available for rent July 1st 2020 close to restaurants, shops, grocery and farmer's market! This home features 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
39 Units Available
Castleton
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$870
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
20 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,272
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$966
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Similar Pages
Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarmel 3 BedroomsCarmel Apartments under $1,000Carmel Apartments under $900Carmel Apartments with Balcony
Carmel Apartments with GarageCarmel Apartments with GymCarmel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarmel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarmel Apartments with ParkingCarmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN