Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with garage

Carmel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
7 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$858
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heritage Square
1 Unit Available
227 Legacy Ln
227 Legacy Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1563 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carmel Station
1 Unit Available
524 Chauncy Street
524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2078 sqft
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Park at Weston Place
1 Unit Available
10850 Independence Way
10850 Independence Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3697 sqft
A beautiful home with 5 BR and 4 baths available for rent. It has a full BR on main with attached full bath, kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, finished basement, nice patio and a beautiful yard.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brownstone Homes at Guilford
1 Unit Available
958 Brownstone Trace
958 Brownstone Trace, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2298 sqft
A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4107 Weston Pointe Drive
4107 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/29. Fantastic Zionsville Condo For Rent! This spacious condo boasts plenty of space to entertain, from the expansive GR to the spacious living area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Granite Countertops w/42" Maple Cabinets in Kitchen, Surround Sound speakers in Great Rm and Masterbdrm, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown Molding.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2328 Shaftesbury Road
2328 Shaftesbury Road, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4806 sqft
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1020 Cavendish Drive
1020 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel available June 10!! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakes at Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
12584 Autumn Gate Way
12584 Autumn Gate Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3950 sqft
CURRENT TENANT IS IN THE PROCESS OF MOVING OUT. THE HOME IS NOT IN PERFECT SHOWING CONDITION. ONCE FULLY MOVED OUT THE LANDLORDS WILL THOROUGHLY CLEAN THE HOME TO MOVE IN READY STATUS. Fabulous open flr plan & finished bsmt.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1141 CAVENDISH Drive
1141 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
Immaculate town home in a great location in heart of Carmel available for rent July 1st 2020 close to restaurants, shops, grocery and farmer's market! This home features 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12936 Grenville St
12936 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4120 Much Marcle Drive
4120 Much Marcle Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1684 sqft
Elegant 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with raised ceilings, open floor plan which overlooks a wooded backyard. Main floor has nice foyer, half bath & large great room with lots of natural light and cozy gas FP.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2934 Gadsen Circle N
2934 North Gadsen Circle, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3995 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Blackwell Park
1 Unit Available
235 3rd Avenue NE
235 3rd Avenue Northeast, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3200 sqft
This is a premium location! Custom built, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with 3,200 sq. feet. The floor plan is open concept. Bamboo hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built in shelves, high ceilings, private main level office.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12740 Apsley Ln
12740 Apsley Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Luxury townhome in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths.
City Guide for Carmel, IN

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carmel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carmel, IN

Carmel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

