1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
149 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$890
907 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
24 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Castleton
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
27 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Keystone at The Crossing
24 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Castleton
44 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:17am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
22 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
Castleton
25 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
12 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
800 sqft
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Keystone at The Crossing
91 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
Nora - Far Northside
38 Units Available
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
These newly refurbished homes features oak cabinetry and modern appliances. Near I-465. The community features a lavish pool, fitness center and private brick carports. Lake views available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Keystone at The Crossing
20 Units Available
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Nora - Far Northside
5 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
640 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
College Park
2 Units Available
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
