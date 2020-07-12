Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carmel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$918
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
15 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$813
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1297 sqft
Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at Hunters Creek
624 Lockerbie Pl
624 Lockerbie Place, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1850 sqft
624 Lockerbie - Property Id: 310535 Great location! This townhome is within walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and the Monon Trail. Short walk to downtown Carmel and Clay Terrace.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ponds West
507 Ponds Pointe Dr
507 Ponds Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3934 sqft
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge at Hayden Run
3053 Windy Knoll Lane
3053 Windy Knoll Lane, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4160 sqft
Popular Stanford Park in West Carmel with great schools. Close to all amenities. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with nice landscaping, relax deck overlook the private wooded backyard (facing south).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Stanford Park
13628 Stanford Drive
13628 Stanford Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2896 sqft
Popular Stanford Park neighborhood with excellent schools, Exceptional Deep Lot with Wooded View and fenced back yard .

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
40 Executive Drive
40 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$5,543
Great opportunity for an updated office space located close to downtown Carmel, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to US 31 & Keystone Parkway! Ample parking! Updated facility! Your sign on building.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
10927 LEMONGRASS Drive
10927 Lemongrass Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Amazing Rental unit! END UNIT WITH ALL THE UPGRADES,CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS, 42' MAPLE CABINETS, EXTRA LARGE CONCERTE PATIO W/ VINYL PRIVACY FENCING, AND THE LIST COULD GO ON! WONDERFUL LOCATION IN ZIONSVILLE POPULAR CONDO

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Commons at City Centre Condominiums
453 South American Way
453 American Way S, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
The best location in Carmel! Across the street from the Palladium and the Monon Trail.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7287 Zanesville Road
7287 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2073 sqft
Ready for a simple carefree relaxing life? This 3-level townhouse conveniently located within THE PRAIRIE AT LEGACY in Carmel is the Home you have been waiting for.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
2195 GLEBE Street
2195 Glebe Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2352 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sought After Main Village Location.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Square
227 Legacy Ln
227 Legacy Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1563 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brownstone Homes at Guilford
958 Brownstone Trace
958 Brownstone Trace, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2298 sqft
A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy.
City Guide for Carmel, IN

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carmel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carmel, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carmel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

