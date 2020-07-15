41 Studio Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
1 Unit Available
40 Executive Drive
40 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$5,543
Great opportunity for an updated office space located close to downtown Carmel, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to US 31 & Keystone Parkway! Ample parking! Updated facility! Your sign on building.
1 Unit Available
20 Executive Drive
20 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,450
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.
1 Unit Available
75 Executive Drive
75 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,571
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.
Results within 5 miles of Carmel
Verified
25 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified
18 Units Available
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified
20 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified
35 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified
15 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Verified
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Verified
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
Verified
3 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
6 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
475 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
1 Unit Available
8001 East 196th Street E
8001 East 196th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$9,500
This incredible building is located on the north end of Fox Prairie Golf Course in Noblesville Indiana. It consists of 19,000 total SF of which 14,000 Sf isof Office and 5000 SF of Warehouse/Work Space.
1 Unit Available
984 Logan Street, Suite #201
984 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$480
355 sqft
2nd floor office space This is a second floor commercial space. All utilities are included. Free secure WIFI in the space.
1 Unit Available
982 Logan St.
982 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
3755 sqft
1st floor 1300 Sf Mezzanine 1130 Sf Basement 1325 Sf Total 3755... Non divisible This is a Retail space.
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
7601 North MICHIGAN Road
7601 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL SALON, BOOTH SPACE AVAILABLE FOR RENT, OFFICE SPACE ALSO AVAILABLE. 1ST, LAST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQURED. TEXT 317-373-5183 FOR VIEWING PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Castleton
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.
1 Unit Available
Broad Ripple
6220 Carrollton Avenue
6220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,685
Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County.
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.
1 Unit Available
1250 East CONNER Street
1250 Conner St, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$2,950
Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place.
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
