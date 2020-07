Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed

Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the swimming pool, tap into free Wi-Fi at the 24-hour resident lounge, or get active at our lighted tennis courts or in the 24-hour fitness center. We are a beautiful lakeside luxury community located near northwest Carmel, IN by Westfield. With easy access to Indianapolis and US 31, you are minutes from destinations like the award-winning Westfield Schools, The Monon Center, Cool Creek Park and popular shopping like Clay Terrace Mall and Cool Creek Commons.