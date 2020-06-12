/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,034
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heritage Square
1 Unit Available
227 Legacy Ln
227 Legacy Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1563 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
5348 Rippling Brook Way
5348 Rippling Brook Way, Carmel, IN
Great Carmel home with 4 bedrooms 2 and half bathrooms, living room, family room with gas fireplace and slider to back deck overlooking the pond, eat in kitchen with center island, lots of counter and cabinet space, dining room, Master suite with
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Park at Weston Place
1 Unit Available
10850 Independence Way
10850 Independence Way, Carmel, IN
A beautiful home with 5 BR and 4 baths available for rent. It has a full BR on main with attached full bath, kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, finished basement, nice patio and a beautiful yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Haverstick
1 Unit Available
5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail
5883 Hollow Oak Trail, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Located on a beautiful large wooded lot in popular Haverstick with neighborhood pool, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. Fenced-in private backyard with patio.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brownstone Homes at Guilford
1 Unit Available
958 Brownstone Trace
958 Brownstone Trace, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2298 sqft
A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4107 Weston Pointe Drive
4107 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/29. Fantastic Zionsville Condo For Rent! This spacious condo boasts plenty of space to entertain, from the expansive GR to the spacious living area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Granite Countertops w/42" Maple Cabinets in Kitchen, Surround Sound speakers in Great Rm and Masterbdrm, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown Molding.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2328 Shaftesbury Road
2328 Shaftesbury Road, Carmel, IN
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lakes at Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
12584 Autumn Gate Way
12584 Autumn Gate Way, Carmel, IN
CURRENT TENANT IS IN THE PROCESS OF MOVING OUT. THE HOME IS NOT IN PERFECT SHOWING CONDITION. ONCE FULLY MOVED OUT THE LANDLORDS WILL THOROUGHLY CLEAN THE HOME TO MOVE IN READY STATUS. Fabulous open flr plan & finished bsmt.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
215 Lexington Blvd
215 Lexington Boulevard, Carmel, IN
215 Lexington Blvd Available 05/22/20 COMING SOON! - Wonderful Carmel location is close to the Arts & Design District, schools and much more! This 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12936 Grenville St
12936 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lacoma Estates
1 Unit Available
9620 Copley Drive
9620 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in Carmel School district! Living Room w/Fireplace and high ceiling w/access to a large deck overlooking the gorgeous private yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4120 Much Marcle Drive
4120 Much Marcle Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1684 sqft
Elegant 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with raised ceilings, open floor plan which overlooks a wooded backyard. Main floor has nice foyer, half bath & large great room with lots of natural light and cozy gas FP.
1 of 4
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Townhomes at Guilford
1 Unit Available
772 Ivy Lane
772 Ivy Lane, Carmel, IN
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 772 Ivy Lane in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2934 Gadsen Circle N
2934 North Gadsen Circle, Carmel, IN
Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees.
Similar Pages
Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarmel 3 BedroomsCarmel Apartments under $1,000Carmel Apartments under $800Carmel Apartments under $900
Carmel Apartments with BalconyCarmel Apartments with GarageCarmel Apartments with GymCarmel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarmel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarmel Apartments with ParkingCarmel Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN