127 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with gym

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

