Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carmel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
26 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
7 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$858
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1141 CAVENDISH Drive
1141 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
Immaculate town home in a great location in heart of Carmel available for rent July 1st 2020 close to restaurants, shops, grocery and farmer's market! This home features 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2934 Gadsen Circle N
2934 North Gadsen Circle, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3995 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12740 Apsley Ln
12740 Apsley Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Luxury townhome in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Castleton
44 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
26 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1500 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Keystone at The Crossing
24 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
12 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
City Guide for Carmel, IN

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carmel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Carmel, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carmel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

