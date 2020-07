Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bike storage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance conference room hot tub internet access tennis court

Introducing Gramercy, a community that offers a new perspective on elevated living in one of the fastest-growing suburbs of Indianapolis. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Carmel, IN, complete with all the exciting perks and benefits you’d expect from a well-established community. Each of our homes has been rejuvenated with brand-new amenities, including fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, walk-in closets, and granite countertops, among others. Pets allowed!



Located in the heart of Carmel, less than 4-miles north of Interstate 465 and with direct access to Keystone Avenue, our apartment community puts you in the center of it all. We are 10-minutes away from the award-winning Carmel Clay School District and premier shopping destinations like the Carmel City Center, Merchant Square, and Keystone Fashion Mall. We are also conveniently located near the Carmel Arts & Design District, where you’ll find