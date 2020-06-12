/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$855
1013 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
12 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$990
1314 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
19 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
75 Patterson Drive
75 Patterson Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1762 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/15.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Cavendish Drive
1020 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel available June 10!! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Timber Creek
1 Unit Available
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12913 Tradd Street
12913 Tradd Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 bath condo in the Village of West Clay. Updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite and new flooring. Large Master suite has sitting room. Great location near shops and restaurants.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1423 Shadow Ridge Road
1423 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1423 Shadow Ridge Road in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1141 CAVENDISH Drive
1141 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
Immaculate town home in a great location in heart of Carmel available for rent July 1st 2020 close to restaurants, shops, grocery and farmer's market! This home features 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
511 North Rangeline Road
511 North Range Line Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! CARMEL ARTS DISTRICT! One Block From the Monon. Great, Large Two Bedroom Apartments and One Bedroom Option. Freshly Updated! Large Living Rooms, Dining Room off The Large Kitchen. Large Bedrooms with Big Closets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
121 5th Street NE
121 5th Street Northeast, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 121 5th Street NE in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Castleton
45 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
