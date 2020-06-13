Apartment List
/
IN
/
carmel
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN

Finding an apartment in Carmel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
26 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$858
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
5348 Rippling Brook Way
5348 Rippling Brook Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2172 sqft
Great Carmel home with 4 bedrooms 2 and half bathrooms, living room, family room with gas fireplace and slider to back deck overlooking the pond, eat in kitchen with center island, lots of counter and cabinet space, dining room, Master suite with

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carmel Station
1 Unit Available
524 Chauncy Street
524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2078 sqft
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Haverstick
1 Unit Available
5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail
5883 Hollow Oak Trail, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Located on a beautiful large wooded lot in popular Haverstick with neighborhood pool, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. Fenced-in private backyard with patio.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Timber Creek
1 Unit Available
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
215 Lexington Blvd
215 Lexington Boulevard, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2042 sqft
215 Lexington Blvd Available 05/22/20 COMING SOON! - Wonderful Carmel location is close to the Arts & Design District, schools and much more! This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lacoma Estates
1 Unit Available
9685 Copley Drive
9685 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2181 sqft
Large Wooded Lot in Carmel Clay Schools - Check out this wonderful 3 Bedroom home that sits on a large wooded lot with 2 decks and a sunroom to enjoy the outdoor scenery.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
26 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1500 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Castleton
25 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Castleton
10 Units Available
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
City Guide for Carmel, IN

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carmel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carmel, IN

Finding an apartment in Carmel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarmel 3 BedroomsCarmel Apartments under $1,000Carmel Apartments under $800Carmel Apartments under $900
Carmel Apartments with BalconyCarmel Apartments with GarageCarmel Apartments with GymCarmel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarmel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarmel Apartments with ParkingCarmel Apartments with Pool
Carmel Apartments with Washer-DryerCarmel Cheap PlacesCarmel Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarmel Furnished ApartmentsCarmel Luxury PlacesCarmel Pet Friendly PlacesCarmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis