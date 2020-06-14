Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carmel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$858
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Granite Countertops w/42" Maple Cabinets in Kitchen, Surround Sound speakers in Great Rm and Masterbdrm, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown Molding.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2328 Shaftesbury Road
2328 Shaftesbury Road, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4806 sqft
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Timber Creek
1 Unit Available
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
215 Lexington Blvd
215 Lexington Boulevard, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2042 sqft
215 Lexington Blvd Available 05/22/20 COMING SOON! - Wonderful Carmel location is close to the Arts & Design District, schools and much more! This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12936 Grenville St
12936 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackwell Park
1 Unit Available
235 3rd Avenue NE
235 3rd Avenue Northeast, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3200 sqft
This is a premium location! Custom built, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with 3,200 sq. feet. The floor plan is open concept. Bamboo hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built in shelves, high ceilings, private main level office.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Guilford Trail Townhomes
1 Unit Available
845 North PARK TRAIL Drive
845 N Park Trail Dr, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2698 sqft
WOW! RARE FIND IN DOWNTOWN CARMEL! NEARLY 3,000 SQ.FT. 4-BEDRM , 3.5 BATH *NEW* UPSCALE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED ON MAIN STREET! BRIGHT & SUNNY END UNIT W/ WINDOWS GALORE. COVETED OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN PERFECT CONDITION W/OUT A SCRATCH ANYWHERE.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:17am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
22 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Keystone at The Crossing
91 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carmel, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carmel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

