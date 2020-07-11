/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020
160 Luxury Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$813
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$816
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,038
1297 sqft
Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
16 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at Hunters Creek
624 Lockerbie Pl
624 Lockerbie Place, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1850 sqft
624 Lockerbie - Property Id: 310535 Great location! This townhome is within walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and the Monon Trail. Short walk to downtown Carmel and Clay Terrace.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponds West
507 Ponds Pointe Dr
507 Ponds Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3934 sqft
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 06:00pm
Contact for Availability
Spring Creek
5348 Rippling Brook Way
5348 Rippling Brook Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced ! Great Carmel home with 4 bedrooms 2 and half bathrooms, living room, family room with gas fireplace and slider to back deck overlooking the pond and privacy fenced in back yard, eat in kitchen with center island, lots of counter and
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at City Center
401 Autumn Dr.
401 Autumn Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2256 sqft
Carmel Townhome - Property Id: 151843 Spacious and open 3 BR, 2.5 bath 3-level townhome in the heart of Carmel. Bright kitchen w/ceramic tile, pantry, center island and gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Stanford Park
13628 Stanford Drive
13628 Stanford Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2896 sqft
Popular Stanford Park neighborhood with excellent schools, Exceptional Deep Lot with Wooded View and fenced back yard .
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
40 Executive Drive
40 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$5,543
Great opportunity for an updated office space located close to downtown Carmel, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to US 31 & Keystone Parkway! Ample parking! Updated facility! Your sign on building.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
10927 LEMONGRASS Drive
10927 Lemongrass Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Amazing Rental unit! END UNIT WITH ALL THE UPGRADES,CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS, 42' MAPLE CABINETS, EXTRA LARGE CONCERTE PATIO W/ VINYL PRIVACY FENCING, AND THE LIST COULD GO ON! WONDERFUL LOCATION IN ZIONSVILLE POPULAR CONDO
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Trails at Hayden Run
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor Plan, Spacious Rooms, and Endless Storage!
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Commons at City Centre Condominiums
453 South American Way
453 American Way S, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
The best location in Carmel! Across the street from the Palladium and the Monon Trail.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
10460 Springmill Road
10460 Spring Mill Rd, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4785 sqft
Beautiful Victorian home on approx. 2 acres. Very Generous room sizes throughout home. Wrap around front porch, two patio areas of of back of home. Walk out basement with fenced area. Large master suite with sitting area and vaulted ceiling.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7287 Zanesville Road
7287 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2073 sqft
Ready for a simple carefree relaxing life? This 3-level townhouse conveniently located within THE PRAIRIE AT LEGACY in Carmel is the Home you have been waiting for.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
2195 GLEBE Street
2195 Glebe Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2352 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sought After Main Village Location.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Square
227 Legacy Ln
227 Legacy Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1563 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District.
