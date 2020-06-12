/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN
12 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
8 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$855
1013 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
24 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
30 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
28 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$990
1314 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
11 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
19 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Timber Creek
1 Unit Available
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12913 Tradd Street
12913 Tradd Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 bath condo in the Village of West Clay. Updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite and new flooring. Large Master suite has sitting room. Great location near shops and restaurants.
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1423 Shadow Ridge Road
1423 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1423 Shadow Ridge Road in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
121 5th Street NE
121 5th Street Northeast, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 121 5th Street NE in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Keystone at The Crossing
25 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
40 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
27 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Castleton
44 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nora - Far Northside
39 Units Available
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$879
1004 sqft
These newly refurbished homes features oak cabinetry and modern appliances. Near I-465. The community features a lavish pool, fitness center and private brick carports. Lake views available.
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
