apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$813
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$816
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,038
1297 sqft
Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponds West
507 Ponds Pointe Dr
507 Ponds Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3934 sqft
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at City Center
401 Autumn Dr.
401 Autumn Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2256 sqft
Carmel Townhome - Property Id: 151843 Spacious and open 3 BR, 2.5 bath 3-level townhome in the heart of Carmel. Bright kitchen w/ceramic tile, pantry, center island and gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Stanford Park
13628 Stanford Drive
13628 Stanford Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2896 sqft
Popular Stanford Park neighborhood with excellent schools, Exceptional Deep Lot with Wooded View and fenced back yard .
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Commons at City Centre Condominiums
453 South American Way
453 American Way S, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
The best location in Carmel! Across the street from the Palladium and the Monon Trail.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brownstone Homes at Guilford
958 Brownstone Trace
958 Brownstone Trace, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2298 sqft
A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Cavendish Drive
1020 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel available June 10!! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1141 CAVENDISH Drive
1141 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
Immaculate town home in a great location in heart of Carmel available for rent July 1st 2020 close to restaurants, shops, grocery and farmer's market! This home features 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lacoma Estates
9620 Copley Drive
9620 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3822 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in Carmel School district! Living Room w/Fireplace and high ceiling w/access to a large deck overlooking the gorgeous private yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Guilford Trail Townhomes
845 North PARK TRAIL Drive
845 N Park Trail Dr, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2698 sqft
WOW! RARE FIND IN DOWNTOWN CARMEL! NEARLY 3,000 SQ.FT. 4-BEDRM , 3.5 BATH *NEW* UPSCALE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED ON MAIN STREET! BRIGHT & SUNNY END UNIT W/ WINDOWS GALORE. COVETED OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN PERFECT CONDITION W/OUT A SCRATCH ANYWHERE.
1 of 28
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
1 of 14
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.
