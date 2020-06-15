6725 S Paxton Ave

Amenities

HEAT IS INCLUDED. THIS IS ROUGHLY A $150 PER MONTH SAVING, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND



Beautiful building with unique character currently being rehabbed.. Under new ownership and professional property management. These large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom apartment feels like a home and has fantastic natural lighting with big windows. We have units on the 1st and 2nd floor located in a wonderful part of the South Shore just three blocks away from Lake Michigan and right on the edge of the Jackson Park golf course. The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes to downtown is just a few steps away. Close to the Metra. Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee. Heat and water included. Washers and Dryers on the premises. CHA and Veterans (VASH) welcome Accepts Section 8.



