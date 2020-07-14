849 W Wellington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed

All units at 851 W. Wellington have a great combination of vintage charm and renovated modern amenities!

- MODERN kitchen w/ maple cabinets & granite

- Stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher)

- Newer windows throughout

- REHABBED bathrooms

- Lots of living space including living room & dining room

- attractive decorative fireplace

- hardwood floors

- laundry room

- central air and gas heat



- Great east Lakeview location

- 2 blocks to EL



- professional management company with over 50 years experience



- 24 hour emergency call center



- NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!



Wellington & Halsted



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php