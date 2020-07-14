All apartments in Chicago
849 W Wellington Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

849 W Wellington Ave

849 W Wellington Ave · (773) 250-6636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 849WECH · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 849 W Wellington Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
All units at 851 W. Wellington have a great combination of vintage charm and renovated modern amenities!
- MODERN kitchen w/ maple cabinets & granite
- Stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher)
- Newer windows throughout
- REHABBED bathrooms
- Lots of living space including living room & dining room
- attractive decorative fireplace
- hardwood floors
- laundry room
- central air and gas heat

- Great east Lakeview location
- 2 blocks to EL

- professional management company with over 50 years experience

- 24 hour emergency call center

- NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!

Wellington & Halsted

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 W Wellington Ave have any available units?
849 W Wellington Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 W Wellington Ave have?
Some of 849 W Wellington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 W Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
849 W Wellington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 W Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 W Wellington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 849 W Wellington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 849 W Wellington Ave offers parking.
Does 849 W Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 W Wellington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 W Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 849 W Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 849 W Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 849 W Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 849 W Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 W Wellington Ave has units with dishwashers.
