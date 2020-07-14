Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 849 W Wellington Ave.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
All units at 851 W. Wellington have a great combination of vintage charm and renovated modern amenities! - MODERN kitchen w/ maple cabinets & granite - Stainless steel appliances (inc. dishwasher) - Newer windows throughout - REHABBED bathrooms - Lots of living space including living room & dining room - attractive decorative fireplace - hardwood floors - laundry room - central air and gas heat
- Great east Lakeview location - 2 blocks to EL
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!
Wellington & Halsted
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 849 W Wellington Ave have any available units?