Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Arrive South Loop
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Arrive South Loop

Open Now until 6pm
1935 S Wabash Ave · (312) 248-6715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LEASE TODAY! ONE MONTH FREE! --- LEASE TODAY! ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL CURRENT AVAILABLE APARTMENTS! -- Valid on 12-15 month lease terms only.
Location

1935 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 25

$3,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive South Loop.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
fire pit
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Welcome to a life of luxury at Arrive South Loop, offering one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise living in the heart of South Loop, Chicago. Our community is conveniently located within walking distance of the Metra Train and minutes from I-55, I-90, and Lake Shore Drive. Connect with friends at the rooftop tranquility pool and outdoor kitchenette, taking in the breathtaking Chicago skyline at sunset. Arrive South Loop is a pet-friendly community with a rooftop bark park for your four-legged friends. Homes are complete with modern interior finishes that include granite kitchen islands with double sinks, stylish bathrooms with tile and marble accents, gas ranges, built-in microwaves, ample closet space, and so much more. Schedule your personal tour today and you'll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over the age of 18
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Underground heated parking: $200/month per spot.
Storage Details: Storage room: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive South Loop have any available units?
Arrive South Loop has 18 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive South Loop have?
Some of Arrive South Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive South Loop currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive South Loop is offering the following rent specials: LEASE TODAY! ONE MONTH FREE! --- LEASE TODAY! ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL CURRENT AVAILABLE APARTMENTS! -- Valid on 12-15 month lease terms only.
Is Arrive South Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive South Loop is pet friendly.
Does Arrive South Loop offer parking?
Yes, Arrive South Loop offers parking.
Does Arrive South Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive South Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive South Loop have a pool?
Yes, Arrive South Loop has a pool.
Does Arrive South Loop have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive South Loop has accessible units.
Does Arrive South Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive South Loop has units with dishwashers.
