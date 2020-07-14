Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Welcome to a life of luxury at Arrive South Loop, offering one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise living in the heart of South Loop, Chicago. Our community is conveniently located within walking distance of the Metra Train and minutes from I-55, I-90, and Lake Shore Drive. Connect with friends at the rooftop tranquility pool and outdoor kitchenette, taking in the breathtaking Chicago skyline at sunset. Arrive South Loop is a pet-friendly community with a rooftop bark park for your four-legged friends. Homes are complete with modern interior finishes that include granite kitchen islands with double sinks, stylish bathrooms with tile and marble accents, gas ranges, built-in microwaves, ample closet space, and so much more. Schedule your personal tour today and you'll be glad you did!