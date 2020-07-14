Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool garage cats allowed fire pit

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Welcome to a life of luxury at Arrive South Loop, offering one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise living in the heart of South Loop, Chicago. Our community is conveniently located within walking distance of the Metra Train and minutes from I-55, I-90, and Lake Shore Drive. Connect with friends at the rooftop tranquility pool and outdoor kitchenette, taking in the breathtaking Chicago skyline at sunset. Arrive South Loop is a pet-friendly community with a rooftop bark park for your four-legged friends. Homes are complete with modern interior finishes that include granite kitchen islands with double sinks, stylish bathrooms with tile and marble accents, gas ranges, built-in microwaves, ample closet space, and so much more. Schedule your personal tour today and you'll be glad you did!