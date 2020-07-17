All apartments in Chicago
1410 N. Ashland
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

1410 N. Ashland

1410 North Ashland Avenue · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 for info or to schedule a showing. 1410 N. Ashland- 1st floor / 1 bed and 1 bath Loft / $1500 / $600 Move in Fee / Available Now / Tenants pay electric and gas / Cats OK, sorry no dogs / Gas forced air and AC / FREE Laundry in building / Common Garage Roof Top Party Area / Storage Unit / Tons of sunlight / stainless steel appliances - Stove, fridge and microwave / Applicants must have minimum 1-year rental history, No Cosigners allowed (No exceptions) Living room~ 14 x 15 Kitchen ~ 20 x 12 1st Bedroom ~ 20 x 11 Nearby favorites: Mott St., Standard Bar & Grill, Whiskey Business, Bangers & Lace, Emporium, The Angry Crab, HollyWood Grill to name a few. 2 blocks to Division Blue Line, Ashland, Milwaukee and Division buses, Jewel / Osco & Guanajuato, retail shopping, restaurants and night life, 3 minutes to 90/94 expressway. Adjacent to Bucktown, Noble Square, and Ukrainian Village. Landlord VERIFIES Employment / Credit / Income / Eviction Record and Background Check. Please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a showing, 1 year lease, $50 credit/background check per adult, $600 move in fee (No security deposit) and 1 year lease. To apply: www.ChicagoApartsmentsOnline.net: please have ready before you start an electronic copy 1 month s Pay and Photo ID!! Cogent Real Estate, LLC An IL Licensed Broker, Equal Housing Opportunity.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N. Ashland have any available units?
1410 N. Ashland has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 N. Ashland have?
Some of 1410 N. Ashland's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 N. Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N. Ashland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N. Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 N. Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 1410 N. Ashland offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N. Ashland offers parking.
Does 1410 N. Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 N. Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N. Ashland have a pool?
No, 1410 N. Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N. Ashland have accessible units?
No, 1410 N. Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N. Ashland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N. Ashland does not have units with dishwashers.
