Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 for info or to schedule a showing. 1410 N. Ashland- 1st floor / 1 bed and 1 bath Loft / $1500 / $600 Move in Fee / Available Now / Tenants pay electric and gas / Cats OK, sorry no dogs / Gas forced air and AC / FREE Laundry in building / Common Garage Roof Top Party Area / Storage Unit / Tons of sunlight / stainless steel appliances - Stove, fridge and microwave / Applicants must have minimum 1-year rental history, No Cosigners allowed (No exceptions) Living room~ 14 x 15 Kitchen ~ 20 x 12 1st Bedroom ~ 20 x 11 Nearby favorites: Mott St., Standard Bar & Grill, Whiskey Business, Bangers & Lace, Emporium, The Angry Crab, HollyWood Grill to name a few. 2 blocks to Division Blue Line, Ashland, Milwaukee and Division buses, Jewel / Osco & Guanajuato, retail shopping, restaurants and night life, 3 minutes to 90/94 expressway. Adjacent to Bucktown, Noble Square, and Ukrainian Village. Landlord VERIFIES Employment / Credit / Income / Eviction Record and Background Check. Please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a showing, 1 year lease, $50 credit/background check per adult, $600 move in fee (No security deposit) and 1 year lease. To apply: www.ChicagoApartsmentsOnline.net: please have ready before you start an electronic copy 1 month s Pay and Photo ID!! Cogent Real Estate, LLC An IL Licensed Broker, Equal Housing Opportunity.



