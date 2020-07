Amenities

5328 W Harrison is located on the West side of downtown Chicago in Austin. This apartment building features 1-2 bedroom apartments with an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat! Walking distance to Columbus Park, C&P Fried Rice, USPS, and ALDI. Commute easily via nearby I-290 Expressway, CTA Blue Line at Cicero, or CTA bus lines 7, 57, 126, 305, & 316. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!