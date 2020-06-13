88 Apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL📍
Richton Park, Illinois is a village in Cook County, Illinois with a population of 13,646. It's basically a suburb of Chicago and many residents live here so they can commute into the city for work. You can hop on I-57 and be in downtown Chicago in less than an hour. It's a great place to live if you want to escape the chaos (and high prices!) of the city and instead look for apartment rentals in a charming, livable city.
If you're thinking about renting an apartment in Richton Park, you'll be happy to know that nearly half the units here are rentals! It's pretty easy to find places to rent, whether you're looking right in the center of Richton Park or would prefer to live on the periphery in one of the more rural sections. Whether you need pet friendly apartments or apartments with paid utilities, you can pretty much find it all here. Just give yourself a few weeks to look around and get acquainted with it - it's fun getting to know a new city! You'll have to figure out where your new grocery store, dry cleaners, gas station, etc are going to be and how far they are from your new house. It's good to make a list of the different conveniences that are important to you about both your new apartment as well as your new neighborhood. The more you can narrow down your search, the easier it will be for you to find the place you want as quickly as possible!
Moving here will be a cinch! Start making appointments with landlords so you can get to see a variety of places. That's the best way to get a feel for what is out there and to make sure you're getting a good deal on the place you settle on. Check out places in different neighborhoods so you get a sense of what it will feel like to live in different places. You never know what areas you might like better than others and you don't want to find this out after you move in!
When you go to meet your prospective landlords, always bring a folder with all the documents you need. This includes a copy of your ID, your credit report, your bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, rental application and any other paperwork you think your landlord might want to see. If you have any pets, bring along paperwork proving that they have had all their shots, too, and be sure to approve the pet with your landlord before you move them in.
Richton Park is a small town but it still has distinct neighborhoods. You'll get a different lifestyle living right in the city center as opposed to living out in one of the more rural sections. Here's a little bit of info about the different neighborhoods in the area.
West Richton Park: This area is right on I-57, which is great for anyone who needs to commute into Chicago for work or just likes to be close to easy transportation options. There are quite a few small subdivisions over here but not much else. You'll find a couple of fast food restaurants, but it's mostly residential. Lake George is set in the northern section of this area and is a beautiful place to relax or go fishing!
East Richton Park: This area is much more urban and busy than the west side. You'll find the Amber Room and Chicago Dough, two of the local favorites, and a number of other restaurants peppered along Governors Highway and the Sauk Trail. The beautiful Central Park and Jones Park are over this way too. Here you'll find many more apartment rentals and big apartment complexes.
Richton Park is a mix of rural farmland, small subdivisions and bustling streets filled with shops and restaurants. Living here feels a million miles away from the busy Chicago streets but you also get to take advantage of everything the big city has to offer! Head in to check out a Cubs game or catch the latest in theater, swing by one of the popular museums and dine at one of the many world-class restaurants in the windy city!
June 2020 Richton Park Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Richton Park Rent Report. Richton Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richton Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Richton Park rents increased over the past month
Richton Park rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richton Park stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,252 for a two-bedroom. Richton Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richton Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Richton Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Richton Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richton Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Richton Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,252 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Richton Park.
- While Richton Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richton Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Richton Park.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.