Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
4 bed 2.5 Bath House in Richton Park - Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22443 Franklin Drive
22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.
Results within 1 mile of Richton Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
327 Somonauk St
327 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
439 Natoma Street
439 Natoma Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Updated Brick Home for rent with new custom kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, washer and dyer conveniently located off kitchen. New bathroom vanity, fixtures, and flooring. New light fixtures. Freshly painted. 1-car garage with bonus room attached.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3525 212th Place
3525 212th Place, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated kitchen with new appliances. House freshly painted. Finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to Metra train station and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Close to the shopping center. Now available for rent.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
351 Waverly St
351 Waverly Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1671 sqft
Single Family Home For Rent | 3 bed | 2 bath | $1350 - Large Single Family Home For Rent! 3 bedroom & 2 bath! Large Living & Dinning Room,1 Large Family room with fireplace,BIG Entertainment room,Laundry Room with hook ups & Appliances included.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
185 Nanti Street
185 Nanti Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Brick home for tent. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. Freshly painted. Laundry room and furnace conveniently located off kitchen. New central A/C. Sorry nut no pets or smoking are allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Richton Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link:https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
947 Princeton Avenue
947 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 947 Princeton Avenue in Matteson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Emerald Avenue
1205 Emerald Avenue, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Spacious unit! Nice unit! Features 3 bedrooms 1 bath located on 1st floor.

Median Rent in Richton Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Richton Park is $1,064, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,252.
Studio
$917
1 Bed
$1,064
2 Beds
$1,252
3+ Beds
$1,601
City GuideRichton Park
"I fell in love again / All things go, all things go / Drove to Chicago" -- Sufjan Stevens

Richton Park, Illinois is a village in Cook County, Illinois with a population of 13,646. It's basically a suburb of Chicago and many residents live here so they can commute into the city for work. You can hop on I-57 and be in downtown Chicago in less than an hour. It's a great place to live if you want to escape the chaos (and high prices!) of the city and instead look for apartment rentals in a charming, livable city.

Moving to Richton Park

If you're thinking about renting an apartment in Richton Park, you'll be happy to know that nearly half the units here are rentals! It's pretty easy to find places to rent, whether you're looking right in the center of Richton Park or would prefer to live on the periphery in one of the more rural sections. Whether you need pet friendly apartments or apartments with paid utilities, you can pretty much find it all here. Just give yourself a few weeks to look around and get acquainted with it - it's fun getting to know a new city! You'll have to figure out where your new grocery store, dry cleaners, gas station, etc are going to be and how far they are from your new house. It's good to make a list of the different conveniences that are important to you about both your new apartment as well as your new neighborhood. The more you can narrow down your search, the easier it will be for you to find the place you want as quickly as possible!

Moving here will be a cinch! Start making appointments with landlords so you can get to see a variety of places. That's the best way to get a feel for what is out there and to make sure you're getting a good deal on the place you settle on. Check out places in different neighborhoods so you get a sense of what it will feel like to live in different places. You never know what areas you might like better than others and you don't want to find this out after you move in!

When you go to meet your prospective landlords, always bring a folder with all the documents you need. This includes a copy of your ID, your credit report, your bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, rental application and any other paperwork you think your landlord might want to see. If you have any pets, bring along paperwork proving that they have had all their shots, too, and be sure to approve the pet with your landlord before you move them in.

Neighborhoods of Richton Park

Richton Park is a small town but it still has distinct neighborhoods. You'll get a different lifestyle living right in the city center as opposed to living out in one of the more rural sections. Here's a little bit of info about the different neighborhoods in the area.

West Richton Park: This area is right on I-57, which is great for anyone who needs to commute into Chicago for work or just likes to be close to easy transportation options. There are quite a few small subdivisions over here but not much else. You'll find a couple of fast food restaurants, but it's mostly residential. Lake George is set in the northern section of this area and is a beautiful place to relax or go fishing!

East Richton Park: This area is much more urban and busy than the west side. You'll find the Amber Room and Chicago Dough, two of the local favorites, and a number of other restaurants peppered along Governors Highway and the Sauk Trail. The beautiful Central Park and Jones Park are over this way too. Here you'll find many more apartment rentals and big apartment complexes.

Living in Richton Park

Richton Park is a mix of rural farmland, small subdivisions and bustling streets filled with shops and restaurants. Living here feels a million miles away from the busy Chicago streets but you also get to take advantage of everything the big city has to offer! Head in to check out a Cubs game or catch the latest in theater, swing by one of the popular museums and dine at one of the many world-class restaurants in the windy city!

June 2020 Richton Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richton Park Rent Report. Richton Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richton Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Richton Park rents increased over the past month

Richton Park rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richton Park stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,252 for a two-bedroom. Richton Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richton Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Richton Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Richton Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richton Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Richton Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,252 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Richton Park.
    • While Richton Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richton Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Richton Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Richton Park?
    In Richton Park, the median rent is $917 for a studio, $1,064 for a 1-bedroom, $1,252 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,601 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Richton Park, check out our monthly Richton Park Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Richton Park?
    Some of the colleges located in the Richton Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Richton Park?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richton Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Wheaton, and Lombard.

