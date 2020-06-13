88 Apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL

Moving to Richton Park

If you're thinking about renting an apartment in Richton Park, you'll be happy to know that nearly half the units here are rentals! It's pretty easy to find places to rent, whether you're looking right in the center of Richton Park or would prefer to live on the periphery in one of the more rural sections. Whether you need pet friendly apartments or apartments with paid utilities, you can pretty much find it all here. Just give yourself a few weeks to look around and get acquainted with it - it's fun getting to know a new city! You'll have to figure out where your new grocery store, dry cleaners, gas station, etc are going to be and how far they are from your new house. It's good to make a list of the different conveniences that are important to you about both your new apartment as well as your new neighborhood. The more you can narrow down your search, the easier it will be for you to find the place you want as quickly as possible!

Moving here will be a cinch! Start making appointments with landlords so you can get to see a variety of places. That's the best way to get a feel for what is out there and to make sure you're getting a good deal on the place you settle on. Check out places in different neighborhoods so you get a sense of what it will feel like to live in different places. You never know what areas you might like better than others and you don't want to find this out after you move in!

When you go to meet your prospective landlords, always bring a folder with all the documents you need. This includes a copy of your ID, your credit report, your bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, rental application and any other paperwork you think your landlord might want to see. If you have any pets, bring along paperwork proving that they have had all their shots, too, and be sure to approve the pet with your landlord before you move them in.