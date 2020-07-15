/
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
116 Apartments For Rent Near City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
750 sqft
Beautiful, bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of character surrounded by the small-town feel of Gresham neighborhood. Short drive to I-94 and I-90 makes commuting a breeze.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
This community is adjacent to Washington Park and just moments from bus stops along Cottage Grove Avenue. The recently renovated units boast fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Amenities include on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments across the street from Washington Park. Within walking distance of Hyde Park. Recently renovated. Hardwood floors and granite countertops. Bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Washington Park and bus stops along South Cottage Grove Avenue, this property offers a pet-friendly atmosphere with amenities such as on-site laundry. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$930
691 sqft
Just off the Chicago Skyway, these clean apartments on Lawrence Street offer modern conveniences close to Interstate-90. Carpeting and wood flooring, large windows. Brick facades exude charm in this pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.
30 Units Available
Washington Park
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
511 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
8 Units Available
Washington Park
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$855
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Spacious and airy apartments located by public transit and Interstate 94. These recently renovated units allow cats and dogs. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry.
3 Units Available
Grand Boulevard
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1482 sqft
Near Bronzeville, these Hyde Park apartments offer pet-friendly units that are pre-wired for cable. Directly across the street from Washington Park, equidistant from Lake Michigan and I-90/94.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$935
651 sqft
Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and high-quality appliances. Community features include free heat for tenants. Located in the New Auburn area, close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$865
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Within walking distance to Leland Giants Park. Two- and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as fireplaces, bathtubs, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Rent includes some utilities.
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
These quality apartments include intercom access, pre-wired cable, and free heating as part of the lease. Enjoy your own bathtub, extensive range of kitchen appliances, and bonus room. Community amenities feature on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with 2-3 bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Located close to bus routes and between I-90 and I-94, making it easy to come and go.
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$855
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$805
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chicago apartment close to Washington Park and convenient to multiple bus routes. Units feature hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community offers parking and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
2 Units Available
Woodlawn
6553 S King Dr
6553 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances. Large windows and a beautiful cozy unit naturally well-lit. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5410287)
1 Unit Available
New City
4446 South Wallace Street
4446 South Wallace Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Immaculate & modern 1,900 sq ft 2 bed/2 bath duplex-down apartment in New City.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.