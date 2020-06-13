/
bensenville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
442 Apartments for rent in Bensenville, IL
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 Unit Available
1043 york st bensenville 306
1043 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
York Tower Condo - Property Id: 299494 Just minutes from O'Hare Airport! Take just a few steps off the elevator and into your bright and sunny new home.
1 Unit Available
203 South York Road
203 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
1 Unit Available
205 South York Road
205 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
1 Unit Available
201 South York Road
201 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
1 Unit Available
207 South York Road
207 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
1 Unit Available
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1483 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
446 Barron Street
446 Barron Street, Bensenville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1710 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
209 South York Road
209 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
1 Unit Available
100 West Roosevelt Avenue
100 West Roosevelt Avenue, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Luxury Condo with an elevator and security entrance. 2 indoor, heated parking space (409). This unit was upgraded in the past 4 years. New Pergo Flooring professionally painted. Large size balcony. In unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Bensenville
1 Unit Available
116 BLACKHAWK Lane
116 Blackhawk Ct, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
NEWER TOWN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! POPULAR FENWICK MODEL! LESS THAN 3 YEARS OLD! EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION! LIVING ROOM WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE! FINISHED BASEMENT!
1 Unit Available
22 KING ARTHUR Court
22 North King Arthur Court, Northlake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A NICELY KEPT UNIT FEATURING KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LIVING RM WITH VIEW TO COURTYARD. 1st FL BR OPENS TO BACK EXTERIOR AND GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING SPOT RIGHT OUTSIDE THE DOOR. LIVING RM WITH WIDE STAIRS DOWN TO FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Bensenville
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$843
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
22 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
24 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bensenville, the median rent is $893 for a studio, $1,037 for a 1-bedroom, $1,220 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,560 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bensenville, check out our monthly Bensenville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bensenville area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bensenville from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Waukegan.
