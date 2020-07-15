/
/
/
Concordia University Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
79 Apartments For Rent Near Concordia University Chicago
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
$
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,562
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
725 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes near Austin Park and Ellington Elementary School. Homes include kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors and internet access. Recently renovated apartments with some paid utilities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
750 sqft
Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$965
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood with hardwood floors and brand new appliances. Steps to Hanson Park station and bus lines, easy walk to shopping, dining and schools.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$830
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes in the heart of Oak Park and great restaurants. This community offers on-site laundry, parking and high-speed internet access in every apartment. Some utilities paid and nearby entertainment in Chicago!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7416-18 Madison Street - 2W
7416 Madison St, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1350 sqft
Forest park luxury second floor apartment rental.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
201 South Taylor Avenue
201 South Taylor Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4400 sqft
Live large in three floors of this beautiful Prairie style building. Handsome natural wood trim and built-ins, two fireplaces, in-unit laundry room, hardwood floors, sunroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, den, office...
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3300 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Oak Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.
