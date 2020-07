Amenities

Come check out this apartment building in Chicago Lawn near 63rd and California. Amenities include quality appliances and free heat! Select units may feature an eat-in kitchen or hardwood floors. Walking distance to D'Arcos Pizza, Garifuna Flava, Walgreens, and ALDI. Commute easily via CTA Green & Red Line as well as several bus lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call to set a showing today! Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!