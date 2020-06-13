/
269 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL📍
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3625 147th St
3625 147th Street, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Large two Bedroom. Steps from Metra. Perfect for the City Commute. Appliances and Heat are Included. Private Parking. Very close to Interstate Access I-294 & I-57 Interchange. Private Laundry Room. Great schools and parks.
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
1 Unit Available
3011 140th Place
3011 140th Place, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Hardwood floors throughout. Combined living and dining room. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms. Central air. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. $1,450 monthly rent. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Bring your own appliances.
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Laundry in unit and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).
