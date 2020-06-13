361 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL📍
Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents.
Wilmette is a beautiful community with distinguished neighborhoods. Here are a few of the more popular areas.
Downtown Area: Downtown Wilmette features a few apartment communities for the urban lover. The Hillcrest apartment community features affordable rents, indoor entrances, and studio to two bedroom units. They have basic amenities such as air conditioning and cable. They are clean, and the rents are affordable for the area. If you look closely, you can find studio through two bedroom apartments for rent downtown located above many of the retail shops. These apartments may not have swimming pools and fitness centers at your disposal, but the rents are very appealing! Wilmette Town Apartments are in the center of town and are similar to the Hillcrest.
North Shore: Several apartment communities decorate the landscape of the Northshore area of Wilmette.
Wilmette has almost no vacant land to build new apartments or homes. What is built is usually on land that was previously occupied by a single residence home. Apartments are harder to find, but condominiums are a bit more plentiful. Try areas like No Mans Land (also called Plaza del Lago), which has several high rise condominiums. You can also look into East and West Wilmette and a neighborhood commonly known as "the Cage."