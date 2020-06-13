Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

361 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1242 Central
1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
1242 Central Available 07/01/20 Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 Linden ave
430 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 BED APARTMENT IN DESIRED WILMETTE - Property Id: 295481 LARGE 1 BED APARTMENT IN WILMETTE. WALK TO THE PURPLE LINE AND THE BEACH !!! HARDWOOD FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED MUST SEE !!! SORRY, NO DOGS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1119 Greenleaf
1119 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Greenleaf Apartments - Property Id: 294994 Completely remodeled 1 Bedroom apartment just a block from Wilmette's cafe's, restaurants, shops, library and the Metra train.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
120 MAPLE Avenue
120 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 MAPLE Avenue in Wilmette. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
515 Maple Avenue
515 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1909 sqft
Cute and private East Wilmette rental "Treetops"! Beautiful fenced yard and outdoor deck & beautiful stone fireplace, great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
221 16th Street
221 16th Street, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1851 sqft
Cute Brick Bungalow in the heart of Wilmette!! 4 Bedroom (2 up/2 down) home is close to downtown, the trains, and a short walk to McKenzie elementary school! Many new updates include the Furnace (2017), Water Heater (2018), Sump Pump and Back up

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
4180 sqft
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
216 Central Park Avenue
216 Central Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2441 sqft
Blocks to town and train! This light and bright home located in Mckenzie Elementary boasts an open floor plan with newer eat-in kitchen and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR
9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288 BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Street
1 Unit Available
2500 Green Bay Road
2500 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 Updated Apartment! Near Downtown Evanston! - Property Id: 285152 This apartment is newly renovated. Within walking distance of Downtown Evanston. Within walking distance of Evanston's Farmers Market.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Central Street
1 Unit Available
1813 Lincoln Street
1813 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Single family rental in excellent location by Central St. shopping, Metra, and local elementary and middle schools. Three bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Vintage charm throughout and tons of storage and laundry in basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9445 Kenton Avenue
9445 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great location, close to transportation and shopping. Bright, spacious top floor condo. All utilities except for Electric included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3630 sqft
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.

Median Rent in Wilmette

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wilmette is $1,518, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,786.
Studio
$1,308
1 Bed
$1,518
2 Beds
$1,786
3+ Beds
$2,285
City GuideWilmette
Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents.

Neighborhoods

Wilmette is a beautiful community with distinguished neighborhoods. Here are a few of the more popular areas.

Downtown Area: Downtown Wilmette features a few apartment communities for the urban lover. The Hillcrest apartment community features affordable rents, indoor entrances, and studio to two bedroom units. They have basic amenities such as air conditioning and cable. They are clean, and the rents are affordable for the area. If you look closely, you can find studio through two bedroom apartments for rent downtown located above many of the retail shops. These apartments may not have swimming pools and fitness centers at your disposal, but the rents are very appealing! Wilmette Town Apartments are in the center of town and are similar to the Hillcrest.

North Shore: Several apartment communities decorate the landscape of the Northshore area of Wilmette.

Living in Wilmette

Wilmette has almost no vacant land to build new apartments or homes. What is built is usually on land that was previously occupied by a single residence home. Apartments are harder to find, but condominiums are a bit more plentiful. Try areas like No Mans Land (also called Plaza del Lago), which has several high rise condominiums. You can also look into East and West Wilmette and a neighborhood commonly known as "the Cage."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wilmette?
In Wilmette, the median rent is $1,308 for a studio, $1,518 for a 1-bedroom, $1,786 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,285 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wilmette, check out our monthly Wilmette Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilmette?
Some of the colleges located in the Wilmette area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wilmette?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilmette from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

