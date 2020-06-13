109 Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL

Park Forest Neighborhoods

When moving, it is both important and proactive to gain a bit of insight about various neighborhoods before deciding if it will be a good fit for you and your lifestyle. The neighborhoods of Park Forest are described below to help you get a feel for the differences that make them each unique!

Lincoln Hwy/Indian St: This urban neighborhood is perfect for anyone who appreciates the architecture and charm of homes built between 1940 and 1969. If your search for apartments includes desires for three, four or five-bedroom homes for rent, you are looking in the right neighborhood! Another bonus to this neighborhood is Pioneer Tap & Liquors!

Main St/Sauk Trail: If you love your parks, this north central neighborhood is perfect for you! There are duplexes for rent as well as stand alone homes and a few apartment complexes. If you catch the train, you will have an easy commute with the rest of your neighbors who also ride the line to and from work each day.

Village Center: Nestled within the center of the village, flanked by Sauk Trail Woods to the east and Central Park to the west, Village Center is most notable for its bright, charming row houses. Whether it's a 2 bedroom home, a 3 bedroom Row House or a studio apartment, the Village Center is sure to have exactly what you are looking for in your next home!