109 Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL📍
Designed by Elbert Peets as planned housing for veterans returning from World War II, the village of Park Forest has blossomed into a beautiful suburban community on the southwestern tip of Lake Michigan. Since World War II, Park Forest has prospered and provided thousands with a haven that was never before thought possible. From backyard cookouts to the now world famous "Scenic 10," a 10-mile race held each year on Labor Day that attracts runners from all around the globe, this little village makes a big statement!
There are a few important things to prepare before you make your move that will smooth the path a bit. You can always go online to take a peek and do some homework about the city, but we recommend that you enlist the help of a local broker or real estate agent for your search. A local broker knows exactly what is available and might even be able to point you towards some sweetheart deals you would have never found on your own. Next, make a list of your must-haves! How much space do you need? Do you need washer/dryer hookups or does a deep walk in closet seal the deal for you? Also, don't forget to bring your references, credit check and enough money for all fees and deposits. Those are vital!
When moving, it is both important and proactive to gain a bit of insight about various neighborhoods before deciding if it will be a good fit for you and your lifestyle. The neighborhoods of Park Forest are described below to help you get a feel for the differences that make them each unique!
Lincoln Hwy/Indian St: This urban neighborhood is perfect for anyone who appreciates the architecture and charm of homes built between 1940 and 1969. If your search for apartments includes desires for three, four or five-bedroom homes for rent, you are looking in the right neighborhood! Another bonus to this neighborhood is Pioneer Tap & Liquors!
Main St/Sauk Trail: If you love your parks, this north central neighborhood is perfect for you! There are duplexes for rent as well as stand alone homes and a few apartment complexes. If you catch the train, you will have an easy commute with the rest of your neighbors who also ride the line to and from work each day.
Village Center: Nestled within the center of the village, flanked by Sauk Trail Woods to the east and Central Park to the west, Village Center is most notable for its bright, charming row houses. Whether it's a 2 bedroom home, a 3 bedroom Row House or a studio apartment, the Village Center is sure to have exactly what you are looking for in your next home!
If you don't feel like venturing to Chicago for an exciting night out, try Dunagains Irish Pub and have a slow pulled pint of Guinness to go with a pizza so delicious, your taste buds will drag you back time and again! You will notice residents out in force the moment the weather climbs above freezing, and Central Park is one of the favored haunts for exercise, relaxation and just enjoying the outdoors. Whether it's the nightlife, the artistic community, the excellent park system or just the friendliness of the locals, life in Park Forest is the right choice!
June 2020 Park Forest Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Park Forest Rent Report. Park Forest rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Park Forest rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Park Forest rent trends were flat over the past month
Park Forest rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Park Forest stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,172 for a two-bedroom. Park Forest's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Park Forest, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Park Forest rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Park Forest, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Park Forest is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Park Forest's median two-bedroom rent of $1,172 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Park Forest.
- While Park Forest's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Park Forest than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Park Forest.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.