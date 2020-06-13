103 Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL

Neighborhoods in Dolton

Dolton is drained by the Little Calumet River at its southern border. The river also runs through the surrounding areas of Calumet City, South Holland, Riverdale, and Harvey. The city is divided into four residential areas -- Greenwood, Berger, Yard Center, and Marydale Manor -- and is comprised of roughly 4.7 square miles.

Greenwood: The Greenwood Road section of town is located near Little Calumet Park and Pacesetter Park. It also intersects with Bishop Ford Freeway for easier commutes. You'll easily find several apartments and homes for rent along this area, and it's a straight shoot to several local restaurants. Plus the name sounds pretty, right?

Berger: This highly residential area is ideal for finding one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. With its close proximity to the Berger-Vandenberg school district, yellow buses are just a colorful part of the area's scenery.

Yard Center: Located next to the Union Pacific Railroad Terminal at 147th and Indiana Street, this area is conveniently located near Dolton Park and Lake Victory... if you don't mind the frequent choo-chooing and apartment shaking from passing trains, that is.

Marydale Manor: If you crave a more quiet area with fewer trains, the Marydale Manor subdivision is the perfect place to find an assortment of single-unit homes. It's also close to John W. Needles Park and Bishop Ford Freeway.