103 Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL📍
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 5
Dolton is a village in Cook County, and its population -- according to the 2010 census -- was 23,153. With Chicago its neighbor to the north, Dolton is a place surrounded by bustling city life and steadied by small-town charm. Just make sure your pronunciation is correct -- it's "DAWL-ton," thank you very much.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dolton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
You're sure to find affordable apartments for rent in Dolton, including studio units, one-bedroom apartments and even apartments with all utilities paid. No matter what type of residence you're looking for, Dolton aims to please. Home rentals are found in all four of its residential areas and suit any housing needs. Keep in mind that you will most likely need to put up first and last months' rent, as well as provide identification and proof of income to secure the rental you desire. For a house purchase, you'll obviously need to save up that formidable down payment, but rest assured that home prices are highly manageable here.
Dolton is drained by the Little Calumet River at its southern border. The river also runs through the surrounding areas of Calumet City, South Holland, Riverdale, and Harvey. The city is divided into four residential areas -- Greenwood, Berger, Yard Center, and Marydale Manor -- and is comprised of roughly 4.7 square miles.
Greenwood: The Greenwood Road section of town is located near Little Calumet Park and Pacesetter Park. It also intersects with Bishop Ford Freeway for easier commutes. You'll easily find several apartments and homes for rent along this area, and it's a straight shoot to several local restaurants. Plus the name sounds pretty, right?
Berger: This highly residential area is ideal for finding one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. With its close proximity to the Berger-Vandenberg school district, yellow buses are just a colorful part of the area's scenery.
Yard Center: Located next to the Union Pacific Railroad Terminal at 147th and Indiana Street, this area is conveniently located near Dolton Park and Lake Victory... if you don't mind the frequent choo-chooing and apartment shaking from passing trains, that is.
Marydale Manor: If you crave a more quiet area with fewer trains, the Marydale Manor subdivision is the perfect place to find an assortment of single-unit homes. It's also close to John W. Needles Park and Bishop Ford Freeway.
Dolton may be a small town, but its close proximity to Chicago allows for the best of both worlds. Other cities nearby, including Riverdale, Harvey, South Holland, and Calumet City allow for additional options, so you'll never get bored.
If you're craving some tasty treats, Dolton itself has you covered. Try local hot spots Pepe's Mexican Restaurant, Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, Olivia's Restaurant, and Big Buba's Philly Steak and Lemonade.
Nature lovers will find paradise by retreating to the area's Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, which features white oak trees over 100 years old, picnic tables surrounded by lush forests and scenic Flat Foot Lake. Not only will you get to explore the great outdoors, but you can also try for a hole-in-one at the preserve's Joe Lewis the Champ Golf Course. Several parks are close by, including Dolton Park, Needles Park, Palmer Park, Ada Park, Foster Park, Carver Park and Mann Park.
The nearby Midwest Carvers Museum offers a glimpse into some carving masterpieces for an education in the arts. Locals also have access to The Museum of Science and Industry, the largest museum center in the Western Hemisphere.
Dolton is easily traveled with Interstate 94 to its east (also known as the Bishop Ford Freeway) that makes commuting 15 miles north to Chicago for work or fun far more convenient. Roughly 67 percent of locals use cars for their main method of travel, but public transportation is available as well. Several Amtrak stations are located just miles away, and two airports -- Chicago O'Hare International and Chicago Midway International -- are both under 20 miles outside the town.