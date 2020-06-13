Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1569 sqft
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14518 Kenwood Ave
14518 Kenwood Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Doltons finest - Property Id: 285289 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285289 Property Id 285289 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798757)

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
15035 Chicago Road
15035 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1296 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14730 WOODLAWN Avenue
14730 Woodlawn Avenue, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, nice layout. Big living room and dining room.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, lawn care and snow removal.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14621 Dorchester Ave
14621 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1112 sqft
Welcome Home! A charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home. - Property Id: 254049 Spacious eat-in kitchen and living room. Home offers a separate outdoor entrance to the basement and a fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13826 Kanawha Ave Coach House
13826 Kanawha Ave, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Remolded Coach House - Property Id: 153610 Recently updated coach house with new appliances! Utilities included in rent. Minutes away from the firehouse, library, the Bishop Ford expressway, and shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South River
1 Unit Available
663 East 160th Place
663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
753 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A
505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern 2 bedroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Laminate flooring, freshly painted, stove, refrigerator, lots of closet space. Tenant pays electricity and heat. Laundry facilities in the building. 1 parking space available for 25.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideDolton
Are you a "Gleek?" If you're familiar with this amicable name for fans of the hit show, "Glee," then you're probably also familiar with its star, Jane Lynch, who just so happens to call Dolton, IL, her hometown.

Dolton is a village in Cook County, and its population -- according to the 2010 census -- was 23,153. With Chicago its neighbor to the north, Dolton is a place surrounded by bustling city life and steadied by small-town charm. Just make sure your pronunciation is correct -- it's "DAWL-ton," thank you very much.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dolton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving In

You're sure to find affordable apartments for rent in Dolton, including studio units, one-bedroom apartments and even apartments with all utilities paid. No matter what type of residence you're looking for, Dolton aims to please. Home rentals are found in all four of its residential areas and suit any housing needs. Keep in mind that you will most likely need to put up first and last months' rent, as well as provide identification and proof of income to secure the rental you desire. For a house purchase, you'll obviously need to save up that formidable down payment, but rest assured that home prices are highly manageable here.

Neighborhoods in Dolton

Dolton is drained by the Little Calumet River at its southern border. The river also runs through the surrounding areas of Calumet City, South Holland, Riverdale, and Harvey. The city is divided into four residential areas -- Greenwood, Berger, Yard Center, and Marydale Manor -- and is comprised of roughly 4.7 square miles.

Greenwood: The Greenwood Road section of town is located near Little Calumet Park and Pacesetter Park. It also intersects with Bishop Ford Freeway for easier commutes. You'll easily find several apartments and homes for rent along this area, and it's a straight shoot to several local restaurants. Plus the name sounds pretty, right?

Berger: This highly residential area is ideal for finding one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. With its close proximity to the Berger-Vandenberg school district, yellow buses are just a colorful part of the area's scenery.

Yard Center: Located next to the Union Pacific Railroad Terminal at 147th and Indiana Street, this area is conveniently located near Dolton Park and Lake Victory... if you don't mind the frequent choo-chooing and apartment shaking from passing trains, that is.

Marydale Manor: If you crave a more quiet area with fewer trains, the Marydale Manor subdivision is the perfect place to find an assortment of single-unit homes. It's also close to John W. Needles Park and Bishop Ford Freeway.

Living in Dolton

Dolton may be a small town, but its close proximity to Chicago allows for the best of both worlds. Other cities nearby, including Riverdale, Harvey, South Holland, and Calumet City allow for additional options, so you'll never get bored.

If you're craving some tasty treats, Dolton itself has you covered. Try local hot spots Pepe's Mexican Restaurant, Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, Olivia's Restaurant, and Big Buba's Philly Steak and Lemonade.

Nature lovers will find paradise by retreating to the area's Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, which features white oak trees over 100 years old, picnic tables surrounded by lush forests and scenic Flat Foot Lake. Not only will you get to explore the great outdoors, but you can also try for a hole-in-one at the preserve's Joe Lewis the Champ Golf Course. Several parks are close by, including Dolton Park, Needles Park, Palmer Park, Ada Park, Foster Park, Carver Park and Mann Park.

The nearby Midwest Carvers Museum offers a glimpse into some carving masterpieces for an education in the arts. Locals also have access to The Museum of Science and Industry, the largest museum center in the Western Hemisphere.

Dolton is easily traveled with Interstate 94 to its east (also known as the Bishop Ford Freeway) that makes commuting 15 miles north to Chicago for work or fun far more convenient. Roughly 67 percent of locals use cars for their main method of travel, but public transportation is available as well. Several Amtrak stations are located just miles away, and two airports -- Chicago O'Hare International and Chicago Midway International -- are both under 20 miles outside the town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dolton?
The average rent price for Dolton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dolton?
Some of the colleges located in the Dolton area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dolton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dolton from include Chicago, Evanston, Lombard, Oak Park, and Joliet.

