186 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL

Finding an Apartment in Park Ridge

At the thought of Park Ridge, scenes from the show Desperate Housewives come to mind. I's a suburb of well-manicured lawns, and largely educated and cultured residents - without all of the drama! Park Ridge is one of the top places to live in Illinois but also one of the most expensive. With good information, you can increase your chances of finding an apartment in Park Ridge, and we have the information you need.

The median rental rates for property in Park Ridge are almost 50 percent more than the Illinois average, and the national median. Most of the residential properties in this area are owner-occupied, with a less than 9-percent occupied by renters. With this low-rental occupation, it stands to reason that the available rental vacancy is very low. Actually, it’s a dismal 3 percent. This means that getting very good rental properties will involve some strategizing, and dedication to beat out the competition.

Online Real Estate Listings One of the benefits of technology is the ease with which we can search for things online, including available apartments in cities of our choice. You can look for apartments for rent in Park View on reputable real estate websites. A word of caution is to be very careful with the listings you find so that you don’t fall for con artists. If a listing looks too good to be true, for instance, the rent is low, and the amenities are plentiful – it probably has a hidden hook somewhere.

Inspect the Apartment Before you make any kind of commitment, schedule an appointment with the landlord, apartment management, or real estate agent to inspect the property thoroughly. Look for signs of leaks, damage, insect infestation, and other negative things. Check the available amenities, such as washing machines and other appliances, and also find out if you have to pay for electricity and gas, or if it is included in your rent.

Location Matters If you have your own vehicle, then the location of the apartment might not be such a top priority for you, but those who have to rely on public transportation will consider close proximity to bus stops, and train stations a benefit.

What you Need Most of the landlords in Park Ridge, just like other landlords in the nation, will ask for a security deposit and one month’s rent. You have to fill out a rental application, and most likely, your landlord will carry out a credit check. Many landlords will also need proof of income, so make sure you have all of this ready ahead of time to help move things along.