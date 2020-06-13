186 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL

Apartment List
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1330 Bonita Drive
1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2344 sqft
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace.

1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL

1302 Carol st, 2a
1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369 This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools.

515 Summit Avenue
515 Summit Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2384 sqft
***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace

712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors.

2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
7093 sqft
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.

201 Thames Parkway
201 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1307 sqft
SHARP UPDATED UNIT AVAILABLE JULY 1ST OR AUGUST 1ST. GRANITE KITCHEN TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. INDOOR PARKING,ELEVATOR BUILDING.NEW INTERIOR DOORS,HEAT,CENTRAL AIR,WATER INCLUDED,THERMOPANE WINDOWS.

170 North Northwest Highway
170 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
In town living in the Heart of Park Ridge - Walk to train, fabulous restaurants, shopping, library, parks & pool. Spacious loft-style top floor 1546 sq ft condo w/10 ft ceilings in an elevator building.

600 West Touhy Avenue
600 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1145 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized, Extremely rare 1 bed, 1.5 bath on courtyard! Square footage similar to 2 bedroom w/ Larger Living room. Walking distance to Metra, Trader Joes, ,Whole Foods, Pickwick Theater, Shopping, Libarary & Night Life.

14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC

1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Updated, maintained, and energy efficient home walking distance to Maine South High School, Extra storage built on to the 2.5 car garage, rec room in basement nice corner lot .

912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.

1275 North Northwest Highway North
1275 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful and very large apartment in two flat building 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with breakfast bar. Located in great award winning school district. Private Balcony, and Use of nice sized yard.

1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.

800 North Hamlin Avenue
800 North Hamlin Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area.

1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.

1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.

500 THAMES Parkway
500 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1250 sqft
THE BEST BRISTOL COURT UNIT YOU WILL EVER SEE. ALL NEW INTERIOR THRUOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT. ELEVATOR BUILDING, INDOOR PARKING, WATER, HEAT, CENTRAL AIR INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.

7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.

Median Rent in Park Ridge

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Park Ridge is $1,094, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,287.
Studio
$942
1 Bed
$1,094
2 Beds
$1,287
3+ Beds
$1,646
Park Ridge
Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.

One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters.

Finding an Apartment in Park Ridge

At the thought of Park Ridge, scenes from the show Desperate Housewives come to mind. I's a suburb of well-manicured lawns, and largely educated and cultured residents - without all of the drama! Park Ridge is one of the top places to live in Illinois but also one of the most expensive. With good information, you can increase your chances of finding an apartment in Park Ridge, and we have the information you need.

The median rental rates for property in Park Ridge are almost 50 percent more than the Illinois average, and the national median. Most of the residential properties in this area are owner-occupied, with a less than 9-percent occupied by renters. With this low-rental occupation, it stands to reason that the available rental vacancy is very low. Actually, it’s a dismal 3 percent. This means that getting very good rental properties will involve some strategizing, and dedication to beat out the competition.

Online Real Estate Listings One of the benefits of technology is the ease with which we can search for things online, including available apartments in cities of our choice. You can look for apartments for rent in Park View on reputable real estate websites. A word of caution is to be very careful with the listings you find so that you don’t fall for con artists. If a listing looks too good to be true, for instance, the rent is low, and the amenities are plentiful – it probably has a hidden hook somewhere.

Inspect the Apartment Before you make any kind of commitment, schedule an appointment with the landlord, apartment management, or real estate agent to inspect the property thoroughly. Look for signs of leaks, damage, insect infestation, and other negative things. Check the available amenities, such as washing machines and other appliances, and also find out if you have to pay for electricity and gas, or if it is included in your rent.

Location Matters If you have your own vehicle, then the location of the apartment might not be such a top priority for you, but those who have to rely on public transportation will consider close proximity to bus stops, and train stations a benefit.

What you Need Most of the landlords in Park Ridge, just like other landlords in the nation, will ask for a security deposit and one month’s rent. You have to fill out a rental application, and most likely, your landlord will carry out a credit check. Many landlords will also need proof of income, so make sure you have all of this ready ahead of time to help move things along.

Park Ridge Neighborhoods

These are some of the neighborhoods in Park Ridge.

City Center: The rental average for this area is fairly high, although it isn't too much higher than the norm in Park Ridge. You will find apartment complexes, single-family homes, and high-rise apartments. 

W Oakton St/N Prospect Ave: The median rental rate here is lower than the rest of the state, making this a really affordable part of town, with rental housing in the form of apartment complexes, single-family homes, and high-rise apartments.

Devon Ave/S Dee Rd: This is a really expensive neighborhood, so be ready to prove your pedigree upon moving in.

Life in Park Ridge

Park Ridge is a desireable area because of the availability of amenities like parks and playgrounds. The city has a number of parks, recreation centers, amusement park, museums, and other places of interest to keep the whole family involved. Most of the residents own their own private vehicles, but a significant percentage still uses the trains and buses to get around. We wish you all the best in your search for an apartment in Park Ridge!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Park Ridge?
In Park Ridge, the median rent is $942 for a studio, $1,094 for a 1-bedroom, $1,287 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,646 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Park Ridge, check out our monthly Park Ridge Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Park Ridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Park Ridge area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Park Ridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Park Ridge from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

