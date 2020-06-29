All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30338

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Deposit:$100

Community Amenities

Fitness Center
Short Term Lease
Business Center
Covered Parking or Reserved Parking
Car Care Center
Elevators
Package Acceptance
California-Style Courtyards
Spakling Swimming Pool
Complimentary WiFi in select common area
Pet-Friendly Apartments
Laundry Facility

Apartment Amenities

Ceiling Fans
fireplace
Short Term/ Corporate Units
Air Conditioning
Garbage disposal
W/D Hookups
Dishwasher
Self Cleaning Oven
Private Patio/ Balcony
Ice Maker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have any available units?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have?
Some of 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 is pet friendly.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 offers parking.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have a pool?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 has a pool.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have accessible units?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: A6 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College