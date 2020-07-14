All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Adair

415 Morgan Falls Rd · (484) 986-2395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Morgan Falls Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02102 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05204 · Avail. now

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 07205 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 07208 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06212 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,758

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Unit 09206 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,764

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Adair.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come home to The Adair nestled on a hilltop in Sandy Springs, offers a premiere lifestyle experience.. Our spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments homes offer open floorplans and cozy, private patios and balconies, with plenty of room to relax. Our apartment homes also feature custom tile back splashes, stainless steel appliances, custom contemporary cabinetry, wood-style flooring and more.Our resident clubhouse and amenities are designed to enhance your well-being and support your dynamic life. Come experience The Adair Apartments and make us your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10-$15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Adair have any available units?
The Adair has 7 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Adair have?
Some of The Adair's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Adair currently offering any rent specials?
The Adair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Adair pet-friendly?
Yes, The Adair is pet friendly.
Does The Adair offer parking?
Yes, The Adair offers parking.
Does The Adair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Adair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Adair have a pool?
Yes, The Adair has a pool.
Does The Adair have accessible units?
No, The Adair does not have accessible units.
Does The Adair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Adair has units with dishwashers.
Does The Adair have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Adair has units with air conditioning.
