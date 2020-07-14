Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments green community hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come home to The Adair nestled on a hilltop in Sandy Springs, offers a premiere lifestyle experience.. Our spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments homes offer open floorplans and cozy, private patios and balconies, with plenty of room to relax. Our apartment homes also feature custom tile back splashes, stainless steel appliances, custom contemporary cabinetry, wood-style flooring and more.Our resident clubhouse and amenities are designed to enhance your well-being and support your dynamic life. Come experience The Adair Apartments and make us your new home today!