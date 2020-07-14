Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come home to The Adair nestled on a hilltop in Sandy Springs, offers a premiere lifestyle experience.. Our spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments homes offer open floorplans and cozy, private patios and balconies, with plenty of room to relax. Our apartment homes also feature custom tile back splashes, stainless steel appliances, custom contemporary cabinetry, wood-style flooring and more.Our resident clubhouse and amenities are designed to enhance your well-being and support your dynamic life. Come experience The Adair Apartments and make us your new home today!