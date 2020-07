Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym playground pool internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

The Celebration at Sandy Spring apartment homes in Sandy Springs just outside of Atlanta, GA offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent with washer and dryer connections. If you are looking for renovated kitchens with stainless appliances, granite inspired countertops, and custom cabinetry you have found it! The bedrooms are king sized with over head lighting and large closets. The amenities include a cardio fitness center, Olympic deep water swimming pool, and playground for kids of all ages. The Celebration at Sandy Spring's great location affords easy access to GA-400, I-285, Perimeter Mall, Alpharetta and Buckhead. The Celebration at Sandy Springs is a must see community! Call today to to visit the community everyone is celebrating. We are waiting to show you your new home!