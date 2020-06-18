All apartments in Sandy Springs
6270 Mountain Brook Lane N
6270 Mountain Brook Lane N

6270 Mountain Brook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6270 Mountain Brook Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
House was sold 8/30/2019. Removing from FMLS. No longer available. Stunning, light filled renovated home on .85 acre cul de sac lot w/private gunite pool has incredible kitchen with huge island open to large vaulted fireside family room, high end appliances w/wine chiller, designer lighting, separate living room, master suite on main, master bath w/double vanity, soaking tub and sep marble shower, newly refinished h/w floors on main level, all baths updated, ceilings raised, finished daylight terrace level w/ living room, bedroom and bath w/pool access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have any available units?
6270 Mountain Brook Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have?
Some of 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
6270 Mountain Brook Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N offers parking.
Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N has a pool.
Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have accessible units?
No, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6270 Mountain Brook Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
