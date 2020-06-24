Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
525 Abernathy Road
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
525 Abernathy Road
525 Abernathy Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
525 Abernathy Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated traditional home in Sandy Springs. Close to Shopping and Mercedes-Benz HQ.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Abernathy Road have any available units?
525 Abernathy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 525 Abernathy Road have?
Some of 525 Abernathy Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 525 Abernathy Road currently offering any rent specials?
525 Abernathy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Abernathy Road pet-friendly?
No, 525 Abernathy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 525 Abernathy Road offer parking?
No, 525 Abernathy Road does not offer parking.
Does 525 Abernathy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Abernathy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Abernathy Road have a pool?
No, 525 Abernathy Road does not have a pool.
Does 525 Abernathy Road have accessible units?
No, 525 Abernathy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Abernathy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Abernathy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Abernathy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Abernathy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
