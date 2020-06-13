2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearly New, Beautiful Brick Townhome in Upscale Gated Subdvsn, w/Creek Path. SARAH SMITH ELEMENTARY. Flowing bright flr pln W/10' ceil, Hrdws, Sep Dining Rm, Epicurean Kitchen Open 2 Family Rm, French Doors Opn 2 Deck. Spacious Master Bedrm Suite, Large Walk-In Closets, Terrc Lvl W/TRUE Bedrm & Full Bath. Mins to I-85, Emory, CDC, Lenox,Marta,Midtown & Dog Walk/Run Areas. Terrace Bedrm can also make great Office/TV Room/Workout Room/PersonCave. On MARTA Bus Route, Mins 2 MARTA Rail, 4 Blocks 2 New Cheshire Farm Trailhead entrance. 2 cars max. $350 Move-In Fee.