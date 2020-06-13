All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:33 AM

2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE

2662 Rivers Edge Drive NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2662 Rivers Edge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearly New, Beautiful Brick Townhome in Upscale Gated Subdvsn, w/Creek Path. SARAH SMITH ELEMENTARY. Flowing bright flr pln W/10' ceil, Hrdws, Sep Dining Rm, Epicurean Kitchen Open 2 Family Rm, French Doors Opn 2 Deck. Spacious Master Bedrm Suite, Large Walk-In Closets, Terrc Lvl W/TRUE Bedrm & Full Bath. Mins to I-85, Emory, CDC, Lenox,Marta,Midtown & Dog Walk/Run Areas. Terrace Bedrm can also make great Office/TV Room/Workout Room/PersonCave. On MARTA Bus Route, Mins 2 MARTA Rail, 4 Blocks 2 New Cheshire Farm Trailhead entrance. 2 cars max. $350 Move-In Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have any available units?
2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have?
Some of 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 RIVERS EDGE Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus