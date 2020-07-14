All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
Radius West Midtown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Radius West Midtown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Radius West Midtown

Open Now until 6pm
464 Bishop St NW · (770) 574-6774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Loring Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Loring Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-316 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 01-516 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 01-526 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-314 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Radius West Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
pool
bike storage
internet access
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Radius West Midtown, where you define your RADIUS! If you’ve been looking for a refined city living experience, you’ve come to the right place. Radius West Midtown offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature open floor plans, world-class amenities, and optimal convenience. Outside, you’ll find all of the excitement the city has to offer, from entertainment to great dining experiences and more. Come see the elegance of Radius West Midtown for yourself. Find your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $600-Up to two month's rent; $100 surety bond- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee per apartment; $20 package system setup;
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month; Pest: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1pet); $200 Pet Fee (2Pet) (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
rent: $30/monthly
restrictions: Breed Restrictions may apply.
Storage Details: Small storage unit rent for $25, medium storage unit rent for $45, large storage unit rent for $65

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Radius West Midtown have any available units?
Radius West Midtown has 9 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Radius West Midtown have?
Some of Radius West Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Radius West Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Radius West Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Radius West Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Radius West Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Radius West Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Radius West Midtown offers parking.
Does Radius West Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Radius West Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Radius West Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Radius West Midtown has a pool.
Does Radius West Midtown have accessible units?
No, Radius West Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Radius West Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Radius West Midtown has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus