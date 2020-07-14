Radius West Midtown.

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $600-Up to two month's rent; $100 surety bond- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee per apartment; $20 package system setup;
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month; Pest: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1pet); $200 Pet Fee (2Pet) (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
rent: $30/monthly
restrictions: Breed Restrictions may apply.
Storage Details: Small storage unit rent for $25, medium storage unit rent for $45, large storage unit rent for $65