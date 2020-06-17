All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

1756 Devon Drive SW

1756 Devon Drive · (404) 861-9361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1756 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools. New flooring in bedrooms and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new countertops, new washer & dryer for tenant. Back patio has a storage closet, peaceful wooded area outback. 2 parking spaces. Community takes care of landscaping, exterior maintenance. Community also has security cameras and gate. Tenant pays water, sewer, utilities, min credit score 580. Move in ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Devon Drive SW have any available units?
1756 Devon Drive SW has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 Devon Drive SW have?
Some of 1756 Devon Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Devon Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Devon Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Devon Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Devon Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1756 Devon Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Devon Drive SW does offer parking.
Does 1756 Devon Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1756 Devon Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Devon Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1756 Devon Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Devon Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1756 Devon Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Devon Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Devon Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
