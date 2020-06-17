1756 Devon Drive SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools. New flooring in bedrooms and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new countertops, new washer & dryer for tenant. Back patio has a storage closet, peaceful wooded area outback. 2 parking spaces. Community takes care of landscaping, exterior maintenance. Community also has security cameras and gate. Tenant pays water, sewer, utilities, min credit score 580. Move in ready now!