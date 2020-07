Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking concierge

Imagine living in a community with the best of sports, shops, restaurants, live music, and entertainment at your doorstep. Walk to work at major employers like Comcast or HD Supply, then pre-game on Fridays (or any day) with friends at Terrapin Taproom. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have a roster of options. Head over to Truist Park to watch the Atlanta Braves play ball, or cheer on your favorite football team on the big screen at Sports & Social. See your favorite band play live at The Coca-Cola Roxy, or put your bowling, karaoke, and vintage arcade skills to the test at Punch Bowl Social. Not in the social mood? Enjoy a night in at your home base. And no matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to a team dedicated to knocking your living experience out of the park. This is Cortland at the Battery Atlanta.