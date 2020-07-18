713 SW 1st Ter

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage and paved driveway located in the beautiful community of Orchid Grove in Pompano Beach, Located just 3 miles from the beach. Stunning Modern kitchen with dark granite counter tops with dark brown cabinets with Stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dyer. House has high impact windows. Fast Association approval within a few days. Cable, Comcast Internet and Alarm is included in rent. The community amenities include a Clubhouse, Pool, Kids play room and Exercise room. HOA requires a credit score of 650. For more info on community visit Orchid Grove website.