All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 713 SW 1st Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
713 SW 1st Ter
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

713 SW 1st Ter

713 Southwest 1st Terrace · (954) 608-7862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 Southwest 1st Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Lyons Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Gorgeous 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage and paved driveway located in the beautiful community of Orchid Grove in Pompano Beach, Located just 3 miles from the beach. Stunning Modern kitchen with dark granite counter tops with dark brown cabinets with Stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dyer. House has high impact windows. Fast Association approval within a few days. Cable, Comcast Internet and Alarm is included in rent. The community amenities include a Clubhouse, Pool, Kids play room and Exercise room. HOA requires a credit score of 650. For more info on community visit Orchid Grove website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 SW 1st Ter have any available units?
713 SW 1st Ter has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 SW 1st Ter have?
Some of 713 SW 1st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 SW 1st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
713 SW 1st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 SW 1st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 713 SW 1st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 713 SW 1st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 713 SW 1st Ter offers parking.
Does 713 SW 1st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 SW 1st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 SW 1st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 713 SW 1st Ter has a pool.
Does 713 SW 1st Ter have accessible units?
No, 713 SW 1st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 713 SW 1st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 SW 1st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 713 SW 1st Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 BedroomsPompano Beach Apartments with Pools
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier City
Snug HarborCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity