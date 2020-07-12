/
/
/
snug harbor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
503 Apartments for rent in Snug Harbor, Pompano Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
169 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
316 SE 10th Ave
316 Southeast 10th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1000 sqft
Minutes from the beach in a beautifully maintained tropical community this stunning 3/2 is ready to call home! Open floor plan w/beautiful kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite counters w/snack bar & SS Appliances! Spacious split bedrooms
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
241 SE 9th Ave
241 Southeast 9th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms unit with a great location. First floor and easy access
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Pine Dr
1004 Pine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
723 sqft
Small boutiques building right on the canal with a dock availability! Enjoy beautiful sunset and water views from your over-sized balcony of the second floor condo! It is beautifully renovated with stainless steel appliances ,it has one and a half
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
713 SE 1st Ct
713 SE 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1883 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES Never lived in, brand new, ready for occupancy. Gorgeous community of only 44 homes, gated with state of the art security.
1 of 9
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
315 SE 12th Ave
315 Southeast 12th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2122 sqft
Beautiful apartment in east Pompano. Close to all of the new restaurants and shops at the Beach and surrounding area. The rent includes ELECTRICITY, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. The apartment is large and there is a washer and dryer on site.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
330 SE 20th Ave
330 Southeast 20th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1443 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE! DIRECT OCEAN 4TH FLOOR SEASONAL RESIDENCE FEATURES BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN WITH TREMENDOUS GRANITE COUNTER/SNACK BAR & FABULOUS NEW CABINETRY PLUS NEW BATHROOMS WITH GORGEOUS MASTER SHOWER, CLOSETS, VANITIES & SOLID WOOD CUSTOM
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
311 SE 13th Ave
311 Southeast 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Spectacular waterfront two stories home in desirable Snug Harbor in Pompano Beach, 4 bedrooms&DEN, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, circular driveway, hurricane impact doors & windows, high ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
651 E Pine Dr
651 Pine Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH ALL AGE RENTAL IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. THIS CONDO FEATURES ARE: COMPLETELY FURNISHED. NEW A/C. SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE, AND WOOD CABINETS, REMODELED BATHROOM, 3RD FL UNIT/CORNER & BUILDING HAS ELEVATOR.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
251 SE 6th Ave
251 Southeast 6th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION*** UPGRADED ONE BEDROOM UNIT WITH OPEN KITCHEN ON THE SECOND FLOOR**VERY WELL KEPT BUILDING** WONDERFUL TROPICAL SETTING POOL AREA ON THE CANAL** MINUTES TO BEACHES**
Results within 1 mile of Snug Harbor
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
45 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
777 S Federal Hwy
777 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1035 sqft
Very nice furnished two bedroom two bathroom condo located in the desirable gated community of the Island Club. Community offers 24 hour manned security, heated pool, billiard room, function hall, exercise room, courtesy shuttle bus, etc.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1388 sqft
NEWLY FURNISHED, PAINTED, TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2870 NE 9th St
2870 Northeast 9th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
MAGNIFICENT 3 STORY HOME ON POINT LOT, 215 FT DEEP WATER WRAP AROUND DECK. FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. HURRY WONT LAST LONG. BRING YOUR OWN BOAT.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2346 SE 11th Street
2346 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1671 sqft
Sitting on a Canal With No Fixed Bridges - Is This Absolutely Stunning Open Concept & Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom CBS Home Located in a Coveted Community in Pompano Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
601 SE 5th Ter
601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1632 sqft
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
309 SE 23rd Ave
309 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
800 sqft
Clean & Well Kept Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom all inclusive apartment, in East Pompano Beach location. Close to Beaches, Parks, Waterways, Shopping Dining, Entertainment, Airports & More.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLOakland Park, FLLighthouse Point, FLTamarac, FLWilton Manors, FLMargate, FL