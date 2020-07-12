/
/
/
beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Beach, Pompano Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
31 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
750 N Ocean Blvd
750 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1140 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 18TH FLOOR 2/2 CORNER APARTMENT W/ BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM SOUTH TO NORTH AND DIRECT EAST. YOU CAN SEE PANORAMIC VIEWS GALORE. BEST VIEW IN AREA TO PIER AND LIGHTHOUSE. LARGE WRAPAROUND BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
405 N Ocean Blvd
405 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
LIVE THE LIFESTYLE OF THE NEW POMPANO BEACH !THIS LOVELY 2 BED/ 2 BATH CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO PIER & NIGHT !THIS UNIT HAS 2 BALCONIES WHICH HAS VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL WATCH THE SUNSET OF THE WATER.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 16
3225 Northeast 16th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
441 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3223 NE 12th Street
3223 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUDIO - 1/2 BLOCK TO THE BEACH OR THE WATER TAXI!. SUNNY STUDIO APT. WITH A POOL VIEW. PRIME LOCATION TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA. FURNITURE INCLUDED. PRIVATE PATIO FOR GRILLING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR. NEWW IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
510 N Ocean Blvd
510 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1138 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW Gorgeous 2/2 in the friendly building of Silver Thatch Ocean Club located right on the sand in Pompano Beach. Close to the pier, shops, restaurants and major road ways.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3220 NE 10th St
3220 Northeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
ONE BLOCK to the OCEAN. Small 17 unit complex with heated pool and laundry room. This ground floor condo has beautiful ceramic tile throughout, large bedroom with walk-in closet. A great place to call home
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1009 N Ocean Blvd
1009 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
942 sqft
Great location! Walk cross the street to the beach! Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath 7th floor unit in this well maintained boutique building. Updated kitchen with new LG Stainless Steel appliances. Beautiful new tile throughout. Freshly painted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
704 N Ocean Blvd
704 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2430 sqft
Spectacular Ocean View from this boutique building on the sand. Private elevator to the unit front door. 24-hour security guard mended lobby and valet parking. Functional 3-bedroom/3-bathroom layout. Dining and Family rooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a furnished rental available until Dec 31st, 2020 minimum credit of 650 needed by association. Water, trash included takes 3 weeks to be approved.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1360 S Ocean Blvd
1360 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1575 sqft
Available now! Enjoy the beach and amazing views in this beautifully updated southwest corner unit with two balconies offering endless views of both the ocean AND the Intracoastal.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1361 S Ocean Blvd
1361 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
Bright, spacious, remolded and furnished unit with private balconies overlooking canal and pool. New kitchen, flooring and bathrooms. Private beach access. Amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and sauna. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
821 N Riverside Dr
821 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
2080 sqft
Beautiful, updated 2/2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1370 S Ocean Blvd
1370 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1499 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CONDO WITH DESIGNER FEATURES IN LUXURY OCEAN FRONT BUILDING! LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN - OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - WASHER/DRYER - 2 BALCONIES IN LIVING AND DINING AREA
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1500 N Ocean Blvd
1500 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 2B/2B NICELY FURNISHED WITH OCEAN AND CITY VIEW.* RENT INCLUDES TV AND INTERNET * ALL UTILITIES *.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1012 N Ocean Blvd
1012 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1310 sqft
True oceanfront condo on the sand! Furnished or Unfurnished, your choice! This crisp and clean, high floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony has direct ocean and beach views. Watch the sun rise from master bedroom, living room and balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3419 SE 8th Street
3419 Southeast 8th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3208 SE 11th St
3208 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Walk to the beach, intercoastal, restaurants, Captain Jack's Tiki Bar, shopping and Pompano Beach pier at this wonderful beach split bedroom condo available for annual rental.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
531 N Ocean Blvd
531 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1050 sqft
Great views with the 2 bedroom 2 bathroom southeast exposure condo in a completely renovated building. Walk across the street to the beach. Hurricane impact windows and slider. Underground parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 S Ocean Blvd
1300 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,231
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free! - New in Pompano! - Property Id: 306968 1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free! - New in Pompano! Brand new community for an exclusive standard of living on the Intercoastal Waterway, situated right between FTL and Boca Raton! Rent:
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3212 NE 7th Pl
3212 Northeast 7th Place, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
508 sqft
All ages, charming small complex. Just a block to the ocean with fabulous beaches, and restaurants just steps away. Second floor, corner unit. Features one huge bedroom and one full bathroom. Comes fully furnished.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
111 BRINY AVE
111 Briny Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
COMPLETELY REDONE MODERN UNIT. Stunning corner unit that sits high on the 20TH floor with breathtaking unobstructed views of The Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal. Like being on a boat.See water from every window. .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLLighthouse Point, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLTamarac, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL