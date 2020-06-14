Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

250 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths , corner unit overlooking Oaks golf course at Palm Aire Country Club , ready to move in . Amazing golf views. Modern design . Living room elect. recliners . Totally furnished .

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
740 S Federal Hwy
740 Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE UNIT WITH AMAZING WATERVIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO. GREAT LOCATION! BUILDING DIRECTLY ON LAKE SANTA BARBARA. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3204 SE 10th St
3204 Southeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Wow, Come Enjoy Living by the beach in this well-kept waterfront building on a quiet street. Tastefully furnished. Internet Service and Water are included. Beautiful Pool and Patio sitting area with water view.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3090 N Course Dr
3090 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Nice updated spacious unit for rent with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Clean refreshed and full of natural light! Large balcony with a golf course view! Great well kept community to live in with golf field, pool, sauna, bike/walk paths.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
1361 S Ocean Blvd
1361 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
Bright, spacious, remolded and furnished unit with private balconies overlooking canal and pool. New kitchen, flooring and bathrooms. Private beach access. Amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and sauna. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
525 N Ocean Blvd
525 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unbelievable beautiful completely remodeled with top of the line appliances and furniture 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo just steps from the beach and centrally located in the heart of the new revamped Pompano Pier and Entertainment District.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2651 S Course Dr
2651 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Gorgeous & Spacious Updated 3 Bedroom Corner Unit in Palm Air. Unit Is Being Offered Fully Furnished. Remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Hurricane Windows & Accordion Shutter On Balcony. Tile Throughout & Carpet In Bedrooms. Golf Course View from Balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
2695 SE 1st Ct
2695 Southeast 1st Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Furnished 1BD/1BA garden apartment for rent in Pompano Beach, walking distance to the beach. This unit is immaculate and move-in ready, features a king size bed and updated bathroom. Rent includes water and WiFi. Tenant only pays electric.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1388 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. LESSOR WILL REMOVE PRESENT FURNISHINGS AS SHOWN. TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress Bend
1 Unit Available
2230 N Cypress Bend Dr
2230 North Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF 2/2 CONDO OPEN-KITCHEN UNIT, TILE THROUGHOUT,FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. FULLY FURNISHED, TASTEFULLY DECORATED.SOUTH EXPOSURE, ENCLOSED SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING CANAL. ALL AGES AND PETS WELCOME,TURNKEY, DEPOSIT OF $800.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2156 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Snug Harbor
1 Unit Available
701 Pine Dr
701 Pine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
This open concept 3 Bed/ 2 Bath unit is located just minutes away from the beach!! It features an updated kitchen and tile floors throughout- no carpet!.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
710 N Ocean Blvd
710 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
750 sqft
Turn-Key Furnished Direct MILLION dollar view, oceanfront 2/2 on the sand!! Amazing view from the master bedroom and living area. Hurricane impact windows and doors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2900 N Course Dr
2900 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION AND VIEW!!! UPGRADED CONDO, TASTEFULLY APPOINTED, CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. LARGE AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH EATING KITCHEN, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
750 N Ocean Blvd
750 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1140 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 18TH FLOOR 2/2 CORNER APARTMENT W/ BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM SOUTH TO NORTH AND DIRECT EAST. YOU CAN SEE PANORAMIC VIEWS GALORE. BEST VIEW IN AREA TO PIER AND LIGHTHOUSE. LARGE WRAPAROUND BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2600 S Course Dr
2600 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom penthouse fully furnished and completely turnkey! Just bring your toothbrush and suitcase and start enjoying Florida living.

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

