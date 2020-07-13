133 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1425 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
10 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Collier City
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1363 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
169 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Island Club
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
3250 N Palm Aire Dr
3250 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Amazing golf views, porcelain tile floors through all the unit. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Association may require a refundable security deposit . PACC # 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
2823 N Course Dr
2823 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Nice unit overlooking lakes. 2 bedroom 2 baths, walking closets, lot of room in this corner unit. Separate eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances . Laundry inside the unit. Min credit score 650.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Old Pompano
777 S Federal Hwy
777 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1035 sqft
Very nice furnished two bedroom two bathroom condo located in the desirable gated community of the Island Club. Community offers 24 hour manned security, heated pool, billiard room, function hall, exercise room, courtesy shuttle bus, etc.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Snug Harbor
316 SE 10th Ave
316 Southeast 10th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1000 sqft
Minutes from the beach in a beautifully maintained tropical community this stunning 3/2 is ready to call home! Open floor plan w/beautiful kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite counters w/snack bar & SS Appliances! Spacious split bedrooms

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Bend
2216 N Cypress Bend Dr
2216 North Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
770 sqft
CLOSE TO SHOPS, GOLF, TENNIS ETC...

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Bend
2206 S Cypress Bend Dr
2206 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1399 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated, updated 2/2 with a relaxing canal view in desirable Cypress Bend complex. Offered for off season rent for min 3 months. Kitchen with wood cabinets, tiled flooring throughout the apartment.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
2651 S Course Dr
2651 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Gorgeous & Spacious Updated 3 Bedroom Corner Unit in Palm Air. Unit Is Being Offered Fully Furnished. Remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Hurricane Windows & Accordion Shutter On Balcony. Tile Throughout & Carpet In Bedrooms. Golf Course View from Balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Park
420 SW 18 ct
420 Southwest 18th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2010 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent fully furnished. Amazing lot, 60+ feet deep back yard on a 170ft wide canal, with ocean acces. Completely furnished, with everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1388 sqft
NEWLY FURNISHED, PAINTED, TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,160 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,470 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pompano Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pompano Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,470 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

