Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

332 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
10 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Collier City
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1363 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
169 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Island Club
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Snug Harbor
316 SE 10th Ave
316 Southeast 10th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1000 sqft
Minutes from the beach in a beautifully maintained tropical community this stunning 3/2 is ready to call home! Open floor plan w/beautiful kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite counters w/snack bar & SS Appliances! Spacious split bedrooms

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Bend
2216 N Cypress Bend Dr
2216 North Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
770 sqft
CLOSE TO SHOPS, GOLF, TENNIS ETC...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Beach
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2571 NE 15TH ST
2571 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
909 sqft
This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available at times from other private dock owners.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
3360 NE 12TH AVE
3360 Northeast 12th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
824 sqft
GREAT HOUSE WITH A HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. 2/1 PLUS A BONUS ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT AND BRAND NEW ROOF. TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ATTACHED UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. PETS ALLOWED!

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Avondale
321 SW 1st Ct
321 Southwest 1st Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1000 sqft
ALL AGES, PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE...CORNER UNIT FIRST FLOOR...BIKE TO THE BEACH...

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Collier
1837 NW 3rd St
1837 NW 3rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2214 sqft
The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the hardwood-style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the recessed lighting throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
1047 SE 22nd Avenue
1047 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Located East of US 1, and within walking distance of shopping, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is ready for a great longterm tenant(s).

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$19,900
6087 sqft
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2639 N Riverside Dr
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Lovely 2/2 condo in a very secure building. This lower floor condo has all impact windows and doors for added safety. An open balcony overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway.

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,160 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,470 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pompano Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pompano Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,470 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

