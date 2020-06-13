Apartment List
/
FL
/
pompano beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Collier City
16 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Island Club
4 Units Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Snug Harbor
181 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,617
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4045 W Mcnab Rd Unit 110
4045 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
2 bed 1 bath / 1st floor unit / screened patio / carpet and tile / w/d / pool / lake/ gym.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
740 S Federal Hwy
740 Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE UNIT WITH AMAZING WATERVIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO. GREAT LOCATION! BUILDING DIRECTLY ON LAKE SANTA BARBARA. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Cypress Lakes
1 Unit Available
1340 SE 4th Ave
1340 Southeast 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1756 sqft
To find a rental this nice is some terrific luck. To find a neighborhood this nice an awesome gift. To find landlords this wonderful is just "icing on the cake".

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
601 SE 5th Ter
601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1632 sqft
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3253 NE 11th St
3253 Northeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom unit within walking distance to the Beach area. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Impact windows and doors. Terrazzo flooring. Central air conditioning. Convenient location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3204 SE 10th St
3204 Southeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Wow, Come Enjoy Living by the beach in this well-kept waterfront building on a quiet street. Tastefully furnished. Internet Service and Water are included. Beautiful Pool and Patio sitting area with water view.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3090 N Course Dr
3090 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Nice updated spacious unit for rent with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Clean refreshed and full of natural light! Large balcony with a golf course view! Great well kept community to live in with golf field, pool, sauna, bike/walk paths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3313 SE 3rd St
3313 Southeast 3rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow. Affordable ocean side living within a walking distance to the Beach. 2-bedroom/2-bathroom with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz kitchen counter tops and bathroom vanity. All tiles flooring. Water & Gas Services are included.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2691 S Course Dr
2691 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Spacious corner condo with large master bedroom, bathroom and with walk-in closets. The third bedroom is used a den. Tile floors in living areas, come relax on the balcony and enjoy the serene golf views. Multiple heated community pools.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 S Ocean Blvd
1000 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Oceanfront unit for your enjoyment!! on the sand! Wow!!! Sit in your balcony, and enjoy the NE Ocean view, and view of the Pier and Lighthouse, 2/2 renovated, one year rent $2,500, SEASONAL RENT minimum 6 moths, at $3,000.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Snug Harbor
1 Unit Available
330 SE 20th Ave
330 Southeast 20th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE! DIRECT OCEAN 4TH FLOOR SEASONAL RESIDENCE FEATURES BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN WITH TREMENDOUS GRANITE COUNTER/SNACK BAR & FABULOUS NEW CABINETRY PLUS NEW BATHROOMS WITH GORGEOUS MASTER SHOWER, CLOSETS, VANITIES & SOLID WOOD CUSTOM
City Guide for Pompano Beach, FL

Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pompano Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pompano Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPompano Beach 3 BedroomsPompano Beach Accessible ApartmentsPompano Beach Apartments under $1,000Pompano Beach Apartments under $1,100
Pompano Beach Apartments with BalconyPompano Beach Apartments with GaragePompano Beach Apartments with GymPompano Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPompano Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPompano Beach Apartments with ParkingPompano Beach Apartments with Pool
Pompano Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPompano Beach Cheap PlacesPompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Furnished ApartmentsPompano Beach Luxury PlacesPompano Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College