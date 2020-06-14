Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

262 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pompano Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Snug Harbor
180 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,617
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Collier City
14 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Island Club
4 Units Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Loch Lomond
1 Unit Available
4351 lago dr , deerfie
4351 Lago Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING 3 BED & 2 &frac12; BATHS AT VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4045 W Mcnab Rd Unit 110
4045 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
2 bed 1 bath / 1st floor unit / screened patio / carpet and tile / w/d / pool / lake/ gym.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Briny Ave
101 Briny Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1087 sqft
Best Location on the Beach!! The hottest spot all along the Atlantic Coast. Up and Coming, Celebrate Pompano Beach. Close to stylish Restaurants and the Brand New Pompano Pier. North East Corner in the heart of a newly developed,thriving area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
740 S Federal Hwy
740 Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE UNIT WITH AMAZING WATERVIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO. GREAT LOCATION! BUILDING DIRECTLY ON LAKE SANTA BARBARA. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
801 S Federal Hwy
801 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Expansive water views from every room in this beautifully maintained and immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit. Open kitchen to dining and living area. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Screened in balcony overlooking wide waterways.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 S Ocean Blvd
1000 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Oceanfront unit for your enjoyment!! on the sand! Wow!!! Sit in your balcony, and enjoy the NE Ocean view, and view of the Pier and Lighthouse, 2/2 renovated, one year rent $2,500, SEASONAL RENT minimum 6 moths, at $3,000.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1361 S Ocean Blvd
1361 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
Bright, spacious, remolded and furnished unit with private balconies overlooking canal and pool. New kitchen, flooring and bathrooms. Private beach access. Amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and sauna. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2900 NE 14th Street Cswy
2900 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
Rare opportunity for luxury penthouse with stunning views of the intracoastal, ocean and Hillsboro Lighthouse. This 2600 S.F. CORNER unit has a home-like feel with a 40' open balcony that provides breathtaking panoramic views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
525 N Ocean Blvd
525 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Unbelievable beautiful completely remodeled with top of the line appliances and furniture 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo just steps from the beach and centrally located in the heart of the new revamped Pompano Pier and Entertainment District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1370 S Ocean Blvd
1370 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1499 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CONDO WITH DESIGNER FEATURES IN LUXURY OCEAN FRONT BUILDING! LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN - OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - WASHER/DRYER - 2 BALCONIES IN LIVING AND DINING AREA

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1388 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. LESSOR WILL REMOVE PRESENT FURNISHINGS AS SHOWN. TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Cypress Bend
1 Unit Available
2307 S Cypress Bend Dr
2307 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
2/2 WITH GORGEOUS WATER AND POOL VIEWS IN CYPRESS BEND WITH LARGE PATIO AREA. COMMUNITY HAS CLUBHOUSE, POOL, PLAYGROUND AND GYM AREA. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND A FEW MILES FROM THE BEACH.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2819 N COURSE DR
2819 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Updated 2/2 second floor apartment with newer A/C, new flooring, new kitchen, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, granite counter in kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit and much more! Resort-style community with pool, fitness

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Cypress Bend
1 Unit Available
2314 S Cypress Bend Dr
2314 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
UPDATED, VACANT & READY TO MOVE IN 1/1.
City Guide for Pompano Beach, FL

Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pompano Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pompano Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

